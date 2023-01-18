Knicks Slammed Following Recent Cam Reddish Trade Reports

Though there may still be about three weeks separating now and the February 9th trade deadline, it appears the New York Knicks may be gearing up to make a move sooner rather than later.

Per NBA Insider Marc Stein, trade talks involving fourth-year forward Cam Reddish have begun to intensify, and reports are that numerous teams have already shown interest in pursuing the former lottery talent, with the most notable possible suitor being the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Stein, Leon Rose and company are “angling” for a trade with the Mavericks, as they have a rumored desire to reunite head coach Tom Thibodeau with one his favorite recent players in veteran wing, Reggie Bullock.

With this bit of news, it didn’t take long for word to make its way to the fanbase, where many were seen questioning the logic behind the idea on social media.

“I think it needs to be acknowledged that Reggie Bullock has graded out as one of the worst players in the entire NBA this season…,” tweeted KnicksMuse, referring to Bullock.

“Reggie Bullock is not who fans had in mind for the Knicks to trade for…,” tweeted another fan.

Reggie Bullock is not who fans had in mind for the Knicks to trade for… — Knicky B. from Harlem (@KnickyFrmHarlem) January 18, 2023

Others were quick to deem the concept of such a hypothetical transaction as being yet another example of incompetence from New York’s front office.

“Trading a 1st for Cam to turn around and get a 2nd and Reggie Bullock is malfeasance as a Front Office,” tweeted a fan.

Trading a 1st for Cam to turn around and get a 2nd and Reggie Bullock is malfeasance as a Front Office https://t.co/4w3gw0ELoe — #TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) January 18, 2023

“Just makes you question why they spent an excess of 34 million extra dollars in cap space for Fournier over Bullock and replaced Bullock’s money with Burks deal for which they dumped draft capital for along with giving up a first for Cam Reddish. Completely a** backwards,” Tweeted another fan.

Just makes you question why they spent an excess of 34 million extra dollars in cap space for Fournier over Bullock and replaced Bullock’s money with Burks deal for which they dumped draft capital for along with giving up a first for Cam Reddish. Completely ass backwards — Poppa Left (@livelikelefty) January 18, 2023

According to Stein, the Mavericks are not the only team to be vying for the 23-year-old’s services, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks were also seen listed as being two of several other teams to have an interest in Reddish.

Knicks, Bullock Trade Concept Nothing New

Though this new report finds itself taking over Knicks fans’ social feeds, the idea of a mid-season reunion between Bullock and New York is nothing new.

In light of the reports by Stein that New York is looking to “do right by” Derrick Rose if they trade him this season, on January 14 the staff at Dallas Basketball of FanNation’s Fastbreak constructed a compelling argument that the Mavericks would be an optimal landing spot for his services, and they constructed a trade proposal that, in exchange, would send Bullock back to the Big Apple.

New York Knicks receive:

Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Derrick Rose

A favorite former player of Tom Thibodeau’s, the coach has been on record calling Bullock the “unsung hero” from the team’s surprise 2020-21 season where they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

During his final season with the Knicks, the veteran saw himself sporting solid per-game averages of 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds whilst shooting 41.0% from deep.

Warriors Urged to Trade for Knicks’ Forward

Aside from the aforementioned clubs in the Lakers, Mavericks, and Bucks, Ben Stinar of FanNation’s Fastbreak believes that the Golden State Warriors should strongly consider pursuing a trade for Reddish this season.

“Reddish is still young enough that his potential can be reached in the right situation. The Warriors have done an exceptional job putting the right role players around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green over the years. Andre Iguodala, who plays a similar position as Reddish, is in his 19th season in the NBA and cannot be relied upon as he has been in years past. In addition, they have also dealt with extended absences of other role players over the course of the season. Taking a chance on Reddish wouldn’t cost them much, and the risk is low, while the potential reward could be very high,” Stinar wrote.

Sources: The Knicks are seeking two second-round picks for Cam Reddish. More on Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Tim Hardaway Jr and Alec Burks. Plus, why the Lakers and Raptors may make a trade, and what’s next for the Nets without Kevin Durant on @hoopshype. https://t.co/v0cmGdvR2E — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 10, 2023

Though recent rumblings may suggest the Knicks are looking to bring back ready-made players in any potential Reddish deal, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has also reported that the franchise is willing to execute a trade for two second-round picks, which is a package Stinar suggested the Warriors should be open to shelling out.