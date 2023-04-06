Tom Thibodeau Sounds off on Knicks Young Trio After Making NBA History

Without their top players, the New York Knicks turned to their emerging young players to beat the Indiana Pacers 138-129 on Wednesday for their fifth straight win.

Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin became the first trio of teammates in NBA history to score 30-plus points and hit five-plus 3-pointers in the same game. It also marked the third time in the Knicks franchise history to have three 30-point scorers in a game — a feat that has never been done since March 24, 1979.

Quickley led the rampage with 39 points, one shy of his career high, and nine assists. Quentin Grimes kept his hot scoring streak with a career-high 36 points and three steals. Obi Toppin had another big game with a season-high 32 points and a career-high six assists.

The trio combined for all but one of the Knicks’ 18 3-pointers.

Quickley fired seven 3-pointers, while Grimes and Toppin had five each.

“Quick and Quentin, that’s probably Quentin’s best game, and Obi terrific as well,” New York coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But the way the ball moved, [we had] 138 points, [34] assists. So really, really strong play.”

Their total assists were one short of their season high. They ran at every opportunity, generating 28 fastbreak points, 11 more than the Pacers had.

The Knicks’ constant ball movement led to easy baskets as they shot a scorching 52% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

“That’s what I like about the way we’re playing right now,” Thibodeau said. “We’re creating a rhythm for each other. We’re creating advantages. So, the ball is moving. Obi was involved in a lot of plays like that, and when you play like that, good things will come from it.”

Quentin Grimes is Peaking at the Right Time

Grimes also added six rebounds and five assists on top of his seventh 20-plus-point scoring game. During this torrid stretch, Grimes is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting a red-hot 54.3% from the field and 47.9% on 10 3-point attempts per game.

He’s now resembling the player the Knicks thought they had in him when they kept him off the table in the failed Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit in the offseason.

“I thought he had a terrific year for us last year, and then he had a really strong summer and fall,” Thibodeau said of Grimes. “And then he got hurt in training camp. Then he had that slow start to the season, but then it’s just been a steady climb to the point where he’s clicking right now. He puts a ton of work into it. A great student of the game really dedicated to his craft, so you know we’re not surprised.”

Obi Toppin Keeps Flyin’

Toppin continued to step up in the absence of their injured All-Star, Julius Randle.

Over the last three games since Randle went down with a sprained left ankle, Toppin is averaging 21.7 points on a highly-efficient 63/46/100 shooting split.

“I thought he read the game well, ran the floor, and got us some easy buckets. He moved the ball side to side, made some really good plays,” Thibodeau said of Toppin.

Toppin’s emergence is much needed for the Knicks with the uncertainty surrounding Randle’s availability at the start of the playoffs.

Randle is expected to be re-evaluated just a few days before the playoffs begin on April 15.