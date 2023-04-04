Chandler Parsons Sends Knicks Warning Ahead of Playoff Series Against Cavaliers

Following the New York Knicks‘ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 2, their spot in the NBA postseason was confirmed.

With so few games remaining, New York will likely be pitted against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round matchup in what will be an enthralling battle to progress into the latter rounds of the playoffs.

However, according to Chandler Parsons, who was speaking on a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, the Knicks will struggle to win a series against a Cleveland team that boasts high-level scorers and lock-down defenders.

"I don't think they have enough with or without Julius Randle to survive and advance and get past Cleveland"

“I think regardless, with or without Julius Randle, it’s not just going to be a cakewalk for the Cavs,” Parsons said. “This team is tough. This team plays defense. Jalen Brunson is a lot to handle. Big time not having Julius Randle and not having that threat and that weapon out there. And I think either way; it’s going to be a great series, but I don’t think they have enough with or without Julius Randle to survive and advance and get past Cleveland”

It’s worth noting that in their four meetings this season, the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers on three occasions, two of them by margins of ten or more points. As such, Knicks fans will likely feel confident about making it into the second round of the playoffs in the coming months.

Jalen Brunson Issues Statement on Making Playoffs

Following the Knicks’ victory over Washington, Jalen Brunson used his post-game press conference to discuss making the playoffs while noting that New York still has lots of work to do if they want to make an impact.

"It's a great feeling, it's something you strive for. You want a chance to compete. The fact that we get to further on our season is great. But we still have a lot of work to do." – Jalen Brunson

“Yeah, it’s a great feeling,” Brunson said. “It’s something you strive for. You want a chance to compete. The fact that we get to further on our season is great but we have a lot of work to do.”

Brunson had a big night against Washington, finishing the contest with a statline of 27 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals while shooting 55% from the field 33.3% from the perimeter.

Tom Thibodeau Sounds Off on Julius Randle

After injuring himself when playing against the Miami Heat, Julius Randle missed the Knicks game against Washington, but the hope is that he’s ready to go by the time the postseason gets underway.

When speaking to the media, head coach Tom Thibodeau shared his belief that Randle will be an important cog in the team’s rotation once postseason basketball is underway.

OBI TOPPIN MAKING PLAYS ON BOTH ENDS.

“Well, Julius can play fast too, and he has,” Thibodeau said. “I’d rather be at full strength but when somebody’s out you’re going to play differently…To be successful in the playoffs…you need easy baskets but you also need execution in the half-court; you have to have guys who can go off the dribble, you have to have guys who can play [with their] back to the basket, you have to have a pick and roll game…So, you have to have a balance of it all.”

The Knicks will be back in action on Wednesday, March 5, when they face off against the Indiana Pacers as they look to continue building momentum heading into the playoffs.