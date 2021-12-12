Ex-Knicks All-Rookie Guard Inks G League Deal

A former New York Knicks guard who became an All-Rookie Second Team pick in 2015 despite going undrafted is working to get back into the NBA. And he’s looking to earn his spot by showing out in the G League.

Per a report by The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, combo guard Langston Galloway has signed a contract with the College Park Skyhawks, which is the affiliate club of the Atlanta Hawks. It had been noted previously by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto that the 30-year-old had designs on participating in the G League Winter Showcase.

The tournament-style event — which will run from December 19 to 22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada — will see every developmental club compete in at least two games.

In addition to crowning a Showcase Cup champion, the tourney will serve as an in-season scouting opportunity for teams and players alike.

Although Galloway began his pro career with the Knicks, and his best years were probably spent with the Detroit Pistons, he played well off the bench for a Phoenix Suns squad that reached the Finals last season. As good as he was in small doses on the hardwood, though, it was his locker room presence that will be remembered.

Via The Arizona Republic:

Langston Galloway was definitely a team guy for the Phoenix Suns this season. He greeted every player before the game, offered words of encouragement and received praise from head coach Monty Williams and teammates about his positive attitude and professionalism. Galloway was part of that special chemistry the Suns exhibited all the way to the NBA Finals…

That’s not to diminish his on-court contributions, though. Over 40 games with Phoenix, he quietly had a career year from a shooting standpoint. His field goal percentage (44.9), three-point percentage (42.4) and free-throw percentage (95.7) all shattered previous career highs.

Meanwhile, he continued to post an exceedingly low turnover percentage (7.0) after leading the league in that department during each of the previous two seasons.

Galloway’s Knicks Run

Galloway was one of the few bright spots in the Big Apple during Phil Jackson’s first year at the helm of the Knicks’ front office.

In a year that saw Derek Fisher lead the team to a 17-65 finish, Carmelo Anthony tear his knee up, Amar’e Stoudemaire get released and Iman Shumphert and JR Smith get traded away, Galloway provided a sweet underdog story.

After starring at Saint Joe’s, Galloway was forced to earn his spot in the league during summer league and the pre-season. However, he played well enough to catch on with the team’s G League affiliate in Westchester, with whom he put up 16.5 points per contest.

Eventually, he got a 10-day contract with the Knicks, which then became a second 10-day and, eventually, a multi-year deal. By year’s end, he had started in 41 of his 45 games in New York, averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The following season, he appeared in all 82 games for the Knicks.

However, he opted to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans the following summer.

