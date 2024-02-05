Insider Believes Lebron James Was Using Knicks to Put Pressure on Lakers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the New York Knicks on February 3, 2024. LeBron had Madison Square Garden rocking and even Knicks were into it. The Lakers and Knicks are arguably the two biggest fan bases in the world. When the two face off, it is usually one of the best games of the season because of the fans.

James responded to a tweet of an Apple emoji the day the Lakers played the Knicks with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty and a King crown. James then put on a Knicks towel in his postgame interview. This led to Knicks fans believing that he wanted to play for them. While that could be the case, Brian Windhorst of “The Hoop Collective” podcast says that James did this to put pressure on the Lakers front office. He had the following to say, according to Justin Terranova of the New York Post:

“He can just be like, ‘Oh, I just put a towel around my shoulders. What are you talking about? You guys are out of your mind.’ But this is what LeBron excels at. He computes all this stuff. Of course, he was cognizant and aware he was putting on a towel that said New York Knicks. Why would he mess with the Knicks? Because he was using the Knicks as a tool to pressure the Lakers.”

James Wants the Lakers to Make Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers season has not played out the way that most expected it to. Los Angeles is currently 26-25 and in 9th place in the Western Conference. There has not been a stretch this season where they look like a legitimate championship team.

They rank 20th in offensive rating at 113.6, 15th in defensive rating at 114.7, and 20th in net rating at -1.1.

If things do not change for the Lakers during this deadline, they should not expect much to happen for them on the court. James, by putting the towel on his neck and tweeting those emojis, could be signaling that he wants to play for the Knicks. If the Lakers do not make moves, that happening becomes a possibility in the future.

The New York Knicks Are a Desirable Location

Despite the 113-105 loss to the Lakers, the New York Knicks are a desirable location. They have a true star in Jalen Brunson, the 6th-ranked defense in basketball, and have won 9 of their last 10. The Knicks look to just be getting started and that could intrigue a player similar to James in the future.

Windhorst adds that the Knicks are a place players want to play moving forward.

“The Knicks are going to be very attractive going forward… The Knicks had to be an option going forward,” Windhorst said. “Whatever hatchet they may have buried, it’s almost like the Knicks need Klutch clients eventually whoever it is, it doesn’t have to be LeBron… Somebody is going to want to play in New York. Somebody is going to look at Jalen Brunson and say, ‘You know that wasn’t the worst decision in the world.’”