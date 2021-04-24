Mavs’ Owner: Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Have Rocky Relationship

The relationship between Dallas Mavericks’ star Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks faithful was rocky from the start.

When he was drafted fourth overall by New York in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porzingis was booed by Knicks fans at Barclays Center. However, after having a successful rookie campaign, averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists Knicks fans began to fall in love with their lottery pick.

Unfortunately for both Kristaps and the Knicks faithful things did not stay that way.

Mark Cuban Details Luka & Porzingis’ Difficult Relationship

Things began to go sour between Porzingis and the Knicks front office when the seven-footer began to get injured more often than he played.

In February of 2019, the Knicks traded Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks and in return received Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, a 2021 first-round pick as well as a 2023 first-round pick.

The consensus thought surrounding the deal was that the Knicks lost the trade after giving away a player of Porzingis’ caliber for virtually nothing. However, the latest interview with Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban may prove otherwise.

“On the court they are fine,” Cuban said of Luka Doncic and Porzingis’ relationship on 105.3 The Fan.

“I mean, coaches coach, and coach kind of runs the show so everything gets worked out on the court. That’s not to say there aren’t dustups, because there are.”

Cuban Compares Luka and KP to Dirk and Jason Terry

This is Luka and Porzingis’ second full season together so obviously there will be bumps on the road as they search to figure each other out. After an impressive showing against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round last year the Mavericks were expected by many to take the next step this season.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks there are still growing pains, as Dallas has not improved this season. They currently sit at 7th place in the west with a record of 32-26

“I’d compare it to Jet and Dirk. If you remember, when we first got Jet, Dirk was not a fan. Dirk did not like him,” Cuban continued.

The Mavericks acquired Jason Terry in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in 2004. Terry and Dirk suffered many playoff disappointments together including losing the 2006 NBA Finals to the Miami Heat after having a 2-0 lead.

“And we lost in a playoff series because Jet made a mistake against Nash and that just made it even worse,” Cuban said

However, the growing pains proved to be worth it as they would go on to upset the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals

“They weren’t best friends at the beginning, but they grew to like each other and grew to be great friends and that’s just part of the process when you’ve got young kids who are growing up,” Cuban said.

“It took forever before Dirk and Jet did anything off the court together. A long time. Yeah, I mean, KP and Luka get along fine. It’s just that they’re different people. They like to do different things.”

As for the Knicks of today? They currently have the longest active win streak in the NBA and are sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Who really won the Porzingis trade?

