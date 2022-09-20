Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Has Kept His Word Throughout Offseason

Newly acquired New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has been on a noticeable press run ever since signing a four-year contract worth $104 million dollars to quarterback the Knicks offense.

In late July, Brunson had appeared on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, a basketball podcast hosted by former NBA player JJ Redick and Tommy Alter. Alter asked if Brunson had gotten a chance to do anything with the other players on the roster.

“Not yet, I’ve been talking to a lot of people,” Brunson replied. “I reached out to the guys that played in the Summer League and I would love to get back in the gym with them before the season starts. We’re having something planned. It’s key to hit the ground running,. I don’t want to wait until training camp to start being vocal and somewhat of a leader.”

Being able to lead a team both on and off the court, especially at the point guard position in the NBA, is essential when it comes to building a winning culture.

Brunson played alongside NBA superstar Luka Doncic from 2018 to 2022. Doncic has been leading the Dallas Mavericks ever since he stepped on the court. Brunson has been able to see how Doncic operates.

That doesn’t take away from Brunson’s leadership qualities. Brunson was the driving force during his days as the point guard for the Villanova Wildcats, helping lead the team to two national championships in 2016 and 2018. He also displayed leadership in the playoffs, in particular the first round against the Utah Jazz.

The dynamic point guard talked during his July podcast interview about how he will approach his own leadership for the team. “When I mean leader, I’m just trying to get guys on the same page,” he said. “I love the fact that we can have a group of guys who are hard working and have good chemistry. If we can set that tone now I think it will be great moving forward before training camp starts.”

Brunson & Toppin Building Chemistry

Brunson has been a man of his word by getting some runs with players on the roster. On August 8, the new Knicks point guard teamed up with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin at a Nike Pro City playoff game. Though the trio would end up losing the game by 13 points, it gave Brunson a chance to get some familiarity with his new teammates.

The offseason work hasn’t stopped between Brunson and Toppin. The pair was seen playing pick-up together during a Black-Ops Basketball Run at the Life Time Sky Gym in Manhattan.

Famous NBA trainer Chris Brickley, who is the owner of Black-Ops Basketball, liked what he saw between Brunson and Toppin and tweeted his thoughts.

I like them together https://t.co/XIBVmgX4Ee — Chris Joseph Brickley (@Cbrickley603) August 18, 2022

In the clip, Brunson is easily creating offense for himself by using his craftiness and footwork while also finding Toppin, hitting the power forward with alley-oop and no-look passes. Toppin’s athleticism was on full display in the clip.

Date Set for Brunson’s Return Against Dallas

The NBA schedule was released August 17, and it is now clear when Brunson will make his return to Dallas.

The New York Knicks will go against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on December 27, two days after the Christmas Day game. It will be the first time that the Knicks point guard will go up against the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft.

Brunson is coming off a career year last season, averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, which were all statistical highs for him. Brunson averaged 21.6 points in the playoffs, helping lead his former team to the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks had an opportunity to extend Brunson last season but never gave him an offer. With the Knicks signing him to a valuable contract, Brunson should have his targets set on going up against the Mavericks at the end of the year.