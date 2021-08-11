Knicks Sign Guard Who They Hope Is a ‘Kyle Lowry-Lite’: Report

With names like Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley on the roster, the Knicks suddenly are budding with talent at the guard position. Still, a little more depth would go a long way in shoring up the group.

That’s where Miles McBride fits in. The Knicks drafted the 6-foot-2 guard after he fell to the second round (No. 36 overall) in this year’s draft, and on Tuesday, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported the details of his contract with his new team.

According to Marks, McBride’s contract is for two years guaranteed with a team option for a third year. McBride will receive $925,000 as a rookie this upcoming season and will make $1.8 million his second year.

Knicks Have High Hopes for McBride

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks hope they drafted a ‘Kyle Lowry Lite’ in McBride.

“I definitely honored to have my playing style compared to Kyle Lowry,’’ McBride told reporters after the draft, per Berman. “I know he’s led the league in charges and I’m willing to do anything to win. That’s something I certainly can get behind.”

As a sophomore at West Virginia, McBride averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He was also 41.4 percent shooting the ball from 3-point range.

“I see people ahead of him that I know he’s better than,’’ West Virginia assistant coach Erik Martin told Berman. “Some of those guys he’s outplayed when we played them. He’s 6-2, a former football player and a winner. He has toughness. He came in the door with that. Hopefully where he gets drafted is somewhere where he’d play.’’

McBride profiles as a strong defender, but his smaller stature means he’ll likely be limited to the point guard position in the NBA.

“There’s questions about his position,’’ one scout told Berman. “Is he really a 1? Is he a small 2? Is he a real playmaker? He’s a good defender, good athlete and makes plays, but is he a playmaker?’’

McBride would argue that point.

“I definitely see myself having the ball in my hands,’’ McBride said at the combine, according to Berman. “That’s what I feel comfortable as. But I also feel comfortable playing off the ball. My shotmaking ability is a huge part of my game. And playing with another player who has the ball in his hands is something I can definitely do. I feel comfortable making decisions and having the ball in my hands. And being as competitive as I am, I feel I can find myself on a team contributing a lot of both.’’

McBride Should Fit Right in Under Tom Thibodeau

Like Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is known for being fiery and hard-nosed.

So McBride should feel right at home playing for these Knicks.

​​“I’ve heard from everyone I met, if you can play for Huggins you can play for anybody,’’ McBride said, per Berman. “I’ve heard Thibs is hard-nosed coach. That’s how I want it to be at this level as well.

“They (the Knicks) were familiar with me and understood where I came from. They have friends in the West Virginia program. It feels great to go to a team that wants me and understands my game and sees everything I can do on the floor.’’

