Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson’s Father is Missing: Police

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

No further details regarding the disappearance have been released. The 39-year-old is still missing.

Robinson Posts on Instagram

Posting on his Instagram story, Robinson is still hoping his father comes home.

“Don’t know a place the devil will hide you……,” reads his story. “Come home pops.”

Robinson went home to Louisiana over the weekend to cheer on Knicks teammate Obi Toppin in the NBA Dunk Contest, and event where Toppin came home with the prize.

In the video he posted, Robinson is surrounded by friends and family as they enjoy the All-Star game festivities. There was a lot of discussion about if the dunk contest format should change in the future, but it looks like Robinson is fine with things the way they are, especially if his teammates are able to keep winning them.

The next game for Robinson and the Knicks is February 25.

Robinson’s Future is Murky

Robinson was starting to hit his stride before the All Star Break came around, and he was starting to prove he could be very deserving of a contract extension with the team.

There are many fans who would hate to see the young big man go, but the team might not be able to meet his demands in the offseason considering they just signed Nerlens Noel to a lengthy deal. With Taj Gibson, Noel and Jericho Sims on the roster, Robinson could be the odd man out considering the type of deal he’s seeking.

His suitors will possibly include a trio of Eastern Conference teams such as the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. The Pistons tried to make a play for the big man before the trade deadline, but a deal never came into fruition.

As for his potential contract, something in the range of three years, $33 million seems to be on the table, but whether the Knicks can match that is another thing entirely. Julius Randle’s extension kicks in next year, so a lot of money will be tied up with him, and then you have to look at the other centers the team has to pay.

With so much money invested into big men, the Knicks might have to let Robinson walk in order to get other players. Trades are always an option, and the Knicks might have a very busy offseason ahead of them.

