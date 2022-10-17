Knicks Starter Mitchell Robinson Sets Big Goal for Himself

With the New York Knicks season right around the corner, there are already players setting lofty goals for themselves.

While it’s not as big as last season’s goal of being in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, starting big man Mitchell Robinson plans to stay in shape, stay healthy, and just be out there helping the team.

That might not sound like a huge deal on the surface, but Robinson has had his share of injuries over the years, so staying healthy an entire year would be huge. Last season he appeared in a career-best 72 games, but he still dealt with some nagging problems that are hopefully behind him now.

Ahead of the season, Robinson spoke to reporters about his goals.

Robinson is Getting Healthier

The big man is the team’s best paint presence when healthy, and he’s been working on adding some offensive moves to round out his game. It’s clear the team is better when he’s on the floor, and that’s part of the reason he’s working on his health and conditioning.

“I almost played a full quarter without being gassed,” he said via the New York Post. “So, I’m gonna continue to get in elite shape and just keep going.”

Endurance is something Robinson talks about a lot, and having nagging injuries constantly cropping up does a lot to hurt the growth he’s making. With those behind him, he can get back into game shape.

Robinson signed a four-year extension in the offseason, so last season really paid off for him, but now the team will have bigger expectations for him. Coach Tom Thibodeau has noticed the work the center has been putting in.

“I could tell from the conversations from after the season he had a lot of determination,” Thibodeau said. “I think his experience coming in the [league the] way he did, and then go through it a couple of years, Mitch is a bright guy. Those experiences taught him a lot.”

He might not develop to the point where he’s shooting five threes a game, but Robinson is playing the role the team wants him to, and that’s perfect for his situation.

As the center position continues to stretch the floor year by year, Robinson is essentially a relic of a bygone era, but he still has a big role to play.

Center Position Looks Solid

After being banged up last season, the core looks ready to go for this upcoming year. Robinson will be backed up by former Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein, somebody who brings a bit of playmaking to the position.

Taj Gibson is now a member of the Washington Wizards, so young big man Jericho Sims will end up being the third option on the team, and he boasts some highlight-reel potential much like Obi Toppin does. All in all, the position looks to be solidified for years to come.

All of this does hinge on the health of the players, and Robinson is aware that big men don’t stay in the league forever.

“I wanna play and enjoy it as much as I can,” he said. “I’m 7-foot. Not a lot of 7-footers gonna last that long. Something goes out: knees, back, anything.”