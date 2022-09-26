Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Sends Strong Message: ‘I’ll Be Alright’

The New York Knicks season is just around the corner, and Content Day took place on September 26, which marked one of the first times members of the team talked to the media about their goals and expectations for the season.

In the case of starting center Mitchell Robinson, he listed two things to work on: foul trouble and conditioning.

It’s easier said than done, of course, but Robinson has had issues with both of those things in the past. If he wants to be the defensive anchor he can blossom into, he’ll need to be on the floor longer.

He detailed his plan of attack to MSG Network’s Monica McNutt.

Robinson Wants to Be on the Floor

Play

2022-23 Knicks Content Day 2022-09-26T14:40:09Z

There are already predictions being made that Robinson could make an All-Defensive team leap, but for him to do that he’ll need to be on the floor.

Perhaps that’s why he’s making it one of his priorities this year.

“Conditioning and staying out of foul trouble,” he responded after being asked what he’s going to be working on this year.

McNutt asked him what the secret to staying out of foul trouble is, and he had a very simple answer to that.

“Just keep your hands up.”

She then goes on to say he takes pride in his shot blocking, but asked what steps he’ll take in order to stop people from baiting him into fouls.

“Right now, we’re working on discipline,” he said. “Once I get that under control, I’ll be alright.”

It’s all easier said than done, and these are problems that have plagued Robinson throughout his career, but perhaps this will be when he puts it all together.

He’s going into the season healthy, and if he manages to stay that way then he might find himself on a defensive team at the end of the season.

Big Things Coming for Knicks

Media day is very exciting for many teams as it signals the start of a new season and everybody starts off on equal playing ground.

Excitement is high, and if the season starts the same way it did last season for the Knicks, then the fanbase will be very involved.

The big signing of the offseason was Jalen Brunson, and he’ll be starting for the Knicks as their point guard, bringing an end to the Kemba Walker and Alec Burks era.

A big trade for Donovan Mitchell didn’t happen, but that doesn’t spell the end of the world. Keeping the young core and all of the draft picks gives the team more flexibility going forward into the future.

With Robinson and RJ Barrett signed to extensions, the makings of a good team are there. They’ll need a few things to come together, notably another leap for Barrett and Robinson, but a return to All-Star form from Julius Randle will be important too.

All of that has the chance of happening, but fans will have to wait until the season begins to see if they can pull it off.