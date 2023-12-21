Knicks-Mare Before Christmas: Mitchell Robinson’s Scary Injury Update

Mitchell Robinson‘s ankle injury turns out to be the “Grinch” that is stealing the New York Knicks‘ Christmas.

Robinson’s injury is feared to be worse than what was initially reported.

The Knicks have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million (half of Robinson’s annual salary) as the starting center is projected to miss the rest of the season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The New York Knicks have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million as the franchise projects center Mitchell Robinson will miss the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Major development as Robinson had ankle surgery last week. pic.twitter.com/8EvjWfI9qA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2023

The news dimmed the Knicks’ first win in Brooklyn in four years — an easy 121-102 rout — of their inter-city rival Nets on Wednesday, December 20.

If the Knicks successfully get approved for the DPE, they would be able to use that in a limited capacity since they are hard-capped at $172.3 million.

According to Knicks Film School’s cap guru Jeremy Cohen, the Knicks can only use the exception on one player who is on an expiring contract.

New York’s center rotation got thinner after Jericho Sims also sustained an ankle injury on Monday, December 18, during their 114-109 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sims is expected to be out for one to two weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Isaiah Hartenstein gained his first starting job this season, delivering two points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes against the Nets. Brooklyn native Taj Gibson spelled him for 13 minutes. The veteran center, who recently rejoined the Knicks after Robinson’s injury, produced two points, two rebounds and two blocks.

All-Star power forward Julius Randle got the rest of the center minutes. But he quickly got two fouls during his brief stint as the Knicks’ small-ball center. He finished with 26 points and seven rebounds as he led all Knicks scorers.

Knicks Brace for Greek Freak

The Knicks improved to 16-11 after finishing their five-game road trip with back-to-back wins. But a great test awaits them at home, especially without two of their centers, as they face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games on December 23 and Christmas Day.

Antetokounmpo is playing his best basketball in December, averaging 32.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He is coming off a triple-double effort (11 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists) in a Bucks’ win over the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs. It came just a week after scoring a career-high 64 points in a revenge win against their In-Season Tournament tormentor Indiana Pacers.

Without Robinson and Sims, the Knicks will be hard-pressed to stop the Greek Freak as they also have to worry about his twin tower Brook Lopez.

No Emily Ratajkowski on Christmas Day

The next Knicks home games will miss the vibrant presence of supermodel Emily Ratajkowski after her access to complimentary tickets was revoked.

According to Page Six, MSG removed Ratajkowski’s privilege after she and her fellow model and friend, Irina Shayk, left their courtside seats early during the Knicks’ 21-point comeback win over the Miami Heat on November 24.

MSG denied Ratajkowski’s subsequent request for Rangers tickets at MSG after the incident.

An MSG spokesperson told Page Six on December 18 that Ratajkowski “was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time.”

According to the report, “Emily was unaware of any issue, given that she and Irina left the game early due to a childcare issue at home.”

It remains to be seen if she will fork out her own money to still attend Knicks games.