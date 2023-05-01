Mitchell Robinson Sends NSFW Message After Knicks Lose Game 1 to Heat

The New York Knicks were bested on their home floor in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat Sunday afternoon.

Despite holding the lead heading into halftime, Jimmy Butler and company stormed back in the final two periods of regulation and, ultimately, pulled out a hard-fought 108-101 win to go up 1-0 in this best-of-seven series.

While there were many factors that wound up leading to New York’s unfortunate demise during the contest, starting big man Mitchell Robinson took it upon himself to personally put his performance on blast, as he posted a NSFW Tweet regarding his efforts on the day.

“F*ck I gotta be better shake back 🙏,” Mitchell Robinson tweeted.

— Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) May 1, 2023

Logging 33 minutes for the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson finished Game 1 out with 7 points, 14 boards, and 2 blocks while boasting the worst plus-minus rating on the day at -13.

Jalen Brunson Claims He Was ‘Horrific’ in Knicks Loss

Mitchell Robinson wasn’t the only member of the Knicks who was hard on themselves when it came to their Game 1 performance, as point guard Jalen Brunson absolutely thrashed his efforts against the Miami Heat.

During his postgame media session, the 26-year-old issued a bold statement saying he was “horrific” during the semifinals’ opening matchup.

“They finished the third quarter strong,” Brunson said. “Finished the second-quarter strong. There were key moments in the game where you need to finish strong and be strong, and that starts with me. Today I was horrific. Very uncharacteristic of me, and this one is on me. I got to get better”

pic.twitter.com/1BoR97fLDg — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 30, 2023

Though Jalen Brunson had some rather harsh words regarding his performance against the Heat Sunday, his individual stat line ended up looking quite productive on the surface, as he finished the game with 25 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal.

That said, he struggled with his efficiency all throughout the contest, as he went 0-for-7 from beyond the arc and coughed up a game-high five turnovers in his 40 minutes of action.

Tom Thibodeau Dishes on Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Absence

Perhaps the biggest storyline pertaining to Sunday’s Game 1 was the absence of Knicks star Julius Randle, who has been sidelined since Game 4 of their quarterfinals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left ankle sprain.

Following the loss head coach Tom Thibodeau discussed the decision to hold the big man out for their semifinals opener, noting that, ultimately, it came down to Randle and the medical staff.

“I don’t know how close [Randle was to playing]; I know he worked out before,” Tom Thibodeau said of Julius Randle. “I just trust him and the medical staff to make that decision. I planned both ways. I planned both ways. I planned with him going and planned if he didn’t go. Once they make a decision, that’s it, and you live with it and get ready with what you have, and we have more than enough.”

pic.twitter.com/Br2Th9X4FY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 30, 2023

Slotted into the starting lineup in place of Julius Randle was Obi Toppin who, as he has all throughout his career when found in the first five lineup, had a solid performance. In 31 minutes played, the third-year big posted 18 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

With Game 2 slated for a 7:30PM ET tip-off this coming Tuesday, there appears to be no new information on whether or not Randle will be able to make his return to the hardwood.