Knicks Starter Sent Strong Message From Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks played their first preseason game against the Detroit Pistons and came away with a convincing victory.

Jalen Brunson showcased why the Knicks paid for him this offseason, and if he can keep up performances like that throughout the season, then things could be looking good for New York this season.

They still have an uphill battle to climb, but the early results are promising. After the game, coach Tom Thibodeau had nothing but praise for his guys, but he had a little extra for recently extended big man Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson Gets Big Praise From His Coach

Tom Thibodeau said he thinks Mitchell Robinson is the best offensive rebounder in the NBA. He says Robinson adding strength two offseasons ago helped him on that end. “He’s a freak athlete; the things he can do are special.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 5, 2022

Something about Robinson is his talent has never been in question, but health concerns have continued to hold him back. He wants to work on his conditioning this year, and that’s been a goal of his throughout his career. If Robinson gets that figured out, he could become a real force at the center position.,

In many ways, Thibodeau believes he’s already there and he calls him the league’s best offensive rebounder, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“He’s a freak athlete,” Thibodeau also said. “The things he can do are special.”

Before last season began, Robinson wanted to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, and while injuries prevented that from happening, there’s a chance he could find himself there this season.

Obviously, the team being successful will play a big role in that, and that means a lot will have to go right for them. As it stands right now, Robinson looks well worth the money he was paid with his extension. Then again, this is just the preseason we’re going off here and a regular season game will look a lot different.

The trio of Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle looked solid in the blowout win over the Pistons, and those three will be a vital part of New York’s success going forward.

Health is Important

Something that plagues any team in the league is health. You can have all the talent in the world, but if it’s not on the floor then there’s really not a chance for you.

Robinson, Derrick Rose and Nerlens Noel, all essential parts of last season’s rotation, spent large chunks of the year with an injury and it caused the team to slip. Ultimately, the Knicks finished with 37 wins, so it’s not like they fell to the bottom of the league. With everybody healthy and Brunson now in the mix, a play-in spot appears to be likely, but it’ll be tough to secure the sixth seed and avoid the play-in entirely.

The Eastern Conference is as deep as it’s ever been, and with the Cavaliers now having Donovan Mitchell, they might find themselves as one of the six teams that are locked into the playoffs. The games will still have to be played, and perhaps the Knicks will be able to shock the world like RJ Barrett believes.

So far, there’s a lot to be excited for about the Knicks.