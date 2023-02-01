Knicks Monitoring 23-Year-Old, $13 Million Wing as Deadline Nears

As reports suggest, the New York Knicks have been one of the most active teams on the trade market this season and, with the February 9 deadline just over a week away, many expect the club to ramp up their effort to strike on some sort of roster-bolstering move.

All season long, the franchise has been linked to a bevy of different talents, with names ranging from stars like Zach LaVine to proven role players such as Gary Trent Jr., and now, according to a January 31 report by SNY, there’s a new individual who has made his way onto the long-list of possible trade targets.

According to NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are among teams interested in trading for Saddiq Bey

According to NBA Insider Ian Begley the Knicks are now one of several teams to have “expressed interest” in pursuing a deal for Detroit Pistons wing Saddiq Bey before this year’s deadline.

“In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit. The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”

Bey, the 19 overall pick back in the 2020 NBA Draft who’s still attached to his $13 million rookie-scale contract through 2025, has proven himself to be a quality two-way player since entering the association and can slot into any position from the two down to a small-ball four.

Throughout his three years with the Pistons, the 23-year-old has cultivated impressive averages of 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and just shy of a steal per game on 35.7% shooting from deep.

Begley would go on to state that he’s “not sure how much Detroit would want” in a potential trade, though believes that Knicks fans should still “keep an eye on” the situation moving forward.

Knicks ‘Prepared to Offer’ Multiple Picks for Raptors Star

Saddiq Bey may be the latest name to be listed as a possible trade target for the Knicks this season, but the most popular and highly coveted option appears to be Raptors star OG Anunoby who Begley reported back in December is a player Leon Rose and company have already contacted Toronto about.

Since this inquiry by the club, rumors have begun to circulate about the price tag that could be attached to the 25-year-old, with Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star claiming on January 23rd that a “mystery team” has already offered up three first-round picks for his services.

Report: One mystery team offered three first-round picks for OG Anunoby

Though it may appear to be a rather steep ask, it seems that the Knicks may be willing to pay such a price as Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported on February 1 that they are “prepared to offer three future first-round picks for Anunoby.”

Over the next three years New York holds the rights to a grand total of eight first round selections, which, in turn, has some believing they’ll look to use some of them in a package to acquire a desired player via the trade market and, at this moment in time, the Raptors wing appears to be said talent.

Knicks Could Pursue Spurs’ Veteran

With their reported interest in both OG Anunoby and now Saddiq Bey it’s rather evident that the Knicks are open to upgrading their depth out on the wing via trade this season and, though the aforementioned players may certainly be the “sexier” names that the club could consider at the position, veteran Josh Richardson may be a lower-cost pivot that’s worth considering.

REPORT: Josh Richardson will be "available for a 2nd-round pick."

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on January 23 that the San Antonio Spurs have made the 3-and-D veteran available on the trade block, and are seeking “a second-round pick” in exchange for his services which, considering their collection of draft capital coupled with their bevy of intriguing albeit expendable talents, is an asking price they can easily cover.

A proven two-way talent and career journeyman who has suited up for five different teams throughout his professional tenure, Richardson sports averages of 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per 100 possessions whilst shooting 36.5% from distance.