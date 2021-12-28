New York Knicks Could Snag Major Upgrade Through Trade: Report

The New York Knicks are spiraling out of the Eastern Conference playoff race, but there’s still a ton of time for the team to get things turned around.

There’s an easy stretch of games ahead for the Knicks, but it’ll still require them to go out and beat their competition, something that is no easy task.

On paper, the Knicks looked like they made big upgrades in the offseason with the signings of both Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but things haven’t panned out the way the team would’ve liked. Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel, two of the team’s centers, have been unable to stay on the court with consistency this season, and it’s had a big impact on their success.

As it turns out, it’s looking like there is a chance the Knicks could make an upgrade at that position either during the season or in the upcoming offseason. With the Indiana Pacers being open to trading away many of their pieces, SNY’s Ian Begley reports the Knicks have their eye on Myles Turner.

Knicks Making a Move?

With the team’s rim protector’s still working their way back onto the court, the Knicks could potentially have the chance to pick up not only a dominant shot blocker, but also somebody who could spread the floor in Turner.

If the Knicks were going to make a move, Begley believes this is the type of one they’d make.

“I look at somebody like Myles Turner as a possibility for this club because he can be had, acquired, for something that is short of a crazy package that you would have to put together for a superstar,” he said. “Maybe there is a middle ground that can be met between the Knicks and Pacers and Myles Turner. We know that there are decision-makers with the Knicks who see Turner as someone worth pursuing.”

Turner would definitely be an upgrade over what the team has currently, especially if he’s able to stay on the floor.

Will the Knicks Pull the Trigger?

Robinson has always shown flashes of talent, but his health has remained a big factor in his long-term future with the Knicks.

Coming into this season, he wanted to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, but his health has completely prevented that from happening.

Man let me lock in bro I definitely can either get DPOY or at least be in the conversation #personalgoal https://t.co/UJhgEZApaj — Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) August 18, 2021

He’s currently in the last year of his contract and he has the option to move on to another team in the offseason, something that would almost certainly happen if Turner is acquired.

Begley notes this is something the Knicks are well aware of.

“Big-picture, looking ahead to the offseason, it’s certainly in flux, you have to make a decision on Mitchell Robinson, decide if you want to commit to him, longer-term or if you’re comfortable with him signing elsewhere or if you can work a sign-and-trade,” he said. “I know the Knicks viewed this year as a trial for Mitchell Robinson, a time they can use to assess where he is and how they view his future.”

Robinson is still young and will continue to develop alongside much of the team’s core if they do hang onto him, but it’s unclear just how many more chances the Knicks are willing to give their young big man.

