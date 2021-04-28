New York Knicks Adding Point Guard Depth Ahead of Playoffs: Report

With their first playoff appearance since 2014 looming, the New York Knicks are reportedly bringing in point guard help in anticipation of a postseason run.

HoopsHype was first with reports that Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza could be on his way to Madison Square Garden:

Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza is expected to sign a deal with the New York Knicks, HoopsHype has learned. There's already an agreement in place for a buyout between Vildoza and Baskonia. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 28, 2021

SNY’s Ian Begley followed that up with a report that the Knicks’ do indeed still have a roster spot open, and confirmed that New York had been in talks with the 26-year old point guard.

After a late change of plans, NYK will not sign Simi Shittu, sources say. Club has an open roster spot. Sources confirm NYK has been in talks with Argentinian G Luca Vildoza to add him to roster. @hoopshype reports there’s a deal in place. @chemadelucas earlier reported talks. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 28, 2021

Over 34 games in the EuroLeague this season, Vildoza averaged 9.1 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from behind the arc.

Luca Vildoza BEST Highlights from 2020-21 Season – BASKONIA!

Additional Point Guard Depth

It’s interesting that with one roster spot remaining, that the New York Knicks opted to add another guard to a rotation already featuring Elfrid Payton, Derrick Rose, and Immanuel Quickley.

Even more so when you factor in that the player added isn’t coming from an NBA background.

Still, Vildoza seems to have a solid basketball IQ and the floor vision to help create looks for guys within the Knicks’ second unit. But what does this mean for the overall rotation?

For now, nothing. It’s unlikely that head coach Tom Thibodeau would shake up the rotation so dramatically this late in what has been arguably the most successful season of any team around the league.

But with Rose’s injury history, it never hurts to have insurance.

Vildoza appears to have a decent three-point shot and can move the basketball; the type of player who shouldn’t have a hard time in their transition to the NBA.

New York had previously been reported as interested in fellow overseas point guard Mike James, but he was eventually signed by the rival Brooklyn Nets.

Whether they lost out to their neighboring club or not, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Knicks were concerned about the 30-year old’s presence in the locker room.

He was suspended from his previous team in Moscow after a disagreement with the head coach.

Now it appears that Vildoza will reap the benefits, and take New York’s final roster spot.

Updated Knicks Playoff Odds

After their loss to the Phoenix Suns, the New York Knicks drop to 34-28 and the Eastern Conference fourth-seed.

According to Five Thirty Eight’s forecast, their chances at making the playoffs have climbed to 88 percent.

But the website is still giving the team a less than one percent shot at making and/or winning the 2021 NBA Finals.

That number could increase if they retain homecourt going into the postseason.

New York’s currently tied with the fifth-seed Atlanta Hawks, with a two-game lead on both the sixth-seed Boston Celtics and the seventh-seed Miami Heat.

So it seems a playoff appearance is a near-lock for the Knicks, who’ve missed the cut in seven consecutive seasons.

However, what seed they end up entering in as remains up in the air.

Tankathon.com has New York’s remaining schedule as the sixth-toughest in the entire NBA.

10 games to go.

