NBA Analyst Makes Bold Knicks Trade Prediction for This Summer

The New York Knicks are slotted to pick 11th in the 2022 NBA Draft. They likely won’t get the opportunity to select Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero, or Chet Holmgren, but there should still be some solid players available toward the end of the lottery.

As has been the story for the past decade or so, the Knicks need help at the point guard position. Kemba Walker was supposed to come in and be their starter, but after just a few months, he was no longer with the team. However, one NBA Draft expert predicts that the Knicks could land their point guard of the future in this year’s draft.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony spoke with Jorge Sedano on May 31, discussing the NBA Draft. When asked to make a bold prediction about the draft, Givony said that he thinks the Knicks could make a big-time trade.

“The Knicks trade up to four and take Jaden Ivey,” Givony predicted.

Ivey has been connected to the Knicks very recently. New York, as well as many other teams, went to his workout at the CAA Pro Day, but their advantage can be found when looking at Ivey’s roundabout connection to Leon Rose.

Ivey’s Agent is a Friend of Rose

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that New York interviewed Ivey at the NBA Combine. This was the first hint that they could potentially trade up in the draft.

“In the first clue that the Knicks have at least explored moving up in the upcoming NBA draft from No. 11, team brass interviewed Purdue sophomore combo guard Jaden Ivey at the draft combine in Chicago,” Berman wrote.

In addition, Berman noted the connection between CAA, Ivey’s agent, and Rose, the team President of the Knicks.

“It’s also noteworthy is that Ivey is a Creative Artists Agency client — guided by Aaron Mintz, a friend of Knicks president Leon Rose, who used to run CAA,” Berman reported.

Purdue's Jaden Ivey put his powerful first step, explosiveness and clean shooting stroke on display at the CAA Pro Day yesterday in front of a packed house of NBA decision makers. pic.twitter.com/pRtTD8CExL — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 28, 2022

Ian Begley of SNY also reported the Knicks’ interest in Ivey, noting that “several people in touch with the team last month say New York is open to a trade that would land the club a higher first-round pick.”

Begley also brought up two teams as potential trade partners: The Portland Trail Blazers, who own the seventh pick, and the Kings, who Givony predicts will trade the fourth pick to New York.

Potential Kings-Knicks Draft Trade

While Begley discussed the Kings as a potential option, he also noted that there have been no reports that the Knicks have actually approached Sacramento about a trade. However, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Kings could be interested in dealing their pick.

“There’s a strong belief among rival teams that Sacramento will explore trading the fourth selection, either out of the draft entirely for an impact veteran or down later in the lottery to net a contributing rotation player in the process,” Fischer reported.

WARNING: Jaden Ivey videos likely hazardous to Knicks fans’ emotional health pic.twitter.com/ouYWOjBMXv — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 2, 2022

Depending on the Kings’ interest level, the Knicks could offer a package that would be in line with the former of those two options. New York could offer Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, or Cam Reddish along with the 11th pick in an attempt to move up to four.

Again, this all depends on what Sacramento will be looking for on draft night. But with New York’s clear interest in Ivey and willingness to trade up, Givony’s prediction is looking pretty good.