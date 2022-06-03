Knicks Considering NBA Draft Trade, Two Teams in Top 10 Listed as Options

The New York Knicks just wrapped up a fairly disappointing season. After making the playoffs as the four-seed last year, they missed the postseason entirely this past season, finished as the 11th-seed in the Eastern Conference.

New York’s underwhelming season does have its perks, though, as they will now be picking 11th in the 2022 NBA Draft. And while a pick in the lottery is great, the Knicks are not satisfied. According to reports, they are looking to make a move.

Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks are open to exploring trades that would land them a higher pick in the draft.

“Several people in touch with the team last month say New York is open to a trade that would land the club a higher first-round pick,” wrote Begley.

A few draft notes on NYC-born Tyson Etienne coming in for a workout, people in touch with NYK saying club is open to moving up, NYK's 'competitive' draft workouts, how PSA Cardinals helped prepare Etienne: https://t.co/pBQme0IoZF — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 2, 2022

There are a few teams who could consider trading their top-10 pick in the draft, and in turn with his reporting, Begley suggested two teams who the Knicks could potentially strike a deal with.

Knicks Could Call Two Teams About Top-10 Pick

Although there have been no reports of the Knicks calling specific teams, Begley suggested that the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings could be potential trade partners for the Knicks.

“It’s unclear which teams ahead of the Knicks would consider trading their picks. But Sacramento (fourth pick) and Portland (seventh pick) are two teams who are expected to explore the possibility of trading down in the lottery,” Begley reported.

The Kings and Knicks are kind of perfect draft trade partners. — Brett Kornfeld (@KornHoops) May 18, 2022

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that there is a “strong belief” that the Kings will trade their pick and move “either out of the draft entirely for an impact veteran or down later in the lottery to net a contributing rotation player in the process.”

One deal the Knicks could potentially offer could be Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, and the 11th pick for the fourth pick and Donte DiVincenzo (who is reportedly not happy in Sacramento).

As for the Blazers, New York could offer a similar package of Fournier and the 11th pick for the seventh pick. Fournier could also be swapped out in that deal for various pieces such as Alec Burks or Kemba Walker, depending on Portland’s interest levels.

Behind all of this trade talk, however, is the Knicks’ goal to land a dynamic starting point guard near the top of the draft.

Knicks Have Eyes on Point Guard Prospect

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks interviewed Purdue guard Jaden Ivey at the combine, indicating that they could be interested in trading up.

“In the first clue that the Knicks have at least explored moving up in the upcoming NBA draft from No. 11, team brass interviewed Purdue sophomore combo guard Jaden Ivey at the draft combine in Chicago,” Berman reported.

“The Knicks trade up to 4 and take Jaden Ivey.” — ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, when asked to give one bold prediction.

Kings pick 4th, Knicks 11th.https://t.co/tWmAW3ZlVK pic.twitter.com/Pgxwt3KFMk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 1, 2022

Begley also mentioned Ivey in his article, stating that “one of New York’s biggest needs heading into the draft is a dynamic guard.” He noted that the Knicks were in attendance to watch him work out at the CAA Pro Day.

“Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is among the top guards in the 2022 class. The Knicks, along with every other NBA team, were on hand at the CAA Pro Day to watch Ivey workout,” wrote Begley.

If landing Ivey is the goal, then trading up would likely be a must for the Knicks, as the guard is widely projected to be picked in the top-five.