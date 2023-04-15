Obi Toppin Sends Strong Message on Knicks-Cavs Battle After Dramatic Game 1 Win

The New York Knicks began their playoff run in style on Saturday night, stealing Game 1 of their first-round series with the fourth-seeded Cavaliers in Cleveland by a 101-97 score.

It was an occasion marked by Julius Randle‘s return to the lineup after missing the final five games of the regular season with a left ankle sprain. And while fatigue was clearly a factor for the All-Star big man, he still managed a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.

For all the good that occurred during the contest, though — the aforementioned comeback, Jalen Brunson dominating down the stretch, Josh Hart doing Josh Hart things — Randle’s understudy, Obi Toppin was adamant that New York hasn’t accomplished anything yet after the win.

“It’s gonna be a dogfight this whole series,” Toppin declared, via SportsNet New York. “Every game from now on until the Finals, every team, it’s gonna be a dogfight. Everybody wants to win, everybody is gonna do extra things to help their team… We’re gonna bring that dog out every game.”

Obi Toppin Speaks Out on Jalen Brunson’s Impressive Playoff-Opening Performance

OBI TOPPIN TAKES FLIGHT ✈ NYK/CLE battling here in the 3Q on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vPqfD8D4tx — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

For his part, Toppin was ultra-effective in the 14 minutes of action that he saw. The former No. 8 overall pick — who went full-on supernova amid Randle’s absence in the regular season — chipped in with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting with four rebounds, an assist and a whopping plus-12 in the plus/minus column.

However, the story of the night was the play of Brunson, who scored 21 of his team-high 27 points in the decisive second half. He also found Toppin for one of the baller’s transition dunks during a third quarter run that saw New York go up by double digits.

So, it should come as no surprise that Toppin made a point to give the Knicks’ floor general his flowers after the game.

“He’s a special player, for sure,” Toppin said, again via SNY. “You put the ball in his hands, there’s gonna be a lot of good that’s gonna come out of it.”

At the absolute least, Brunson has shown that he can be special against the Cavs. When he squared off against Donovan Mitchell and Co. back on March 31, he dropped a career-high 48 points on 18-of-32 shooting with seven threes, nine assists and four boards.

Toppin Primed for Big Playoff Role?

Given the rust factor with Randle, it was a surety that Toppin would be a part of Tom Thibodeau’s Game 1 rotation. One has to wonder, though, if that could change once Randle is fully back up to speed.

For his part, SNY’s Ian Begley believes that Toppin is safe for the time being. However, he also noted that the situation is fluid.

“Obi Toppin I think solidified his spot in terms of the way he’s played to end of the regular season, scoring the ball well in transition, shooting it pretty well,” Begley said earlier this week. “I think the question there is rebounding and if Julius Randle can’t go and Obi’s rebounding becomes an issue then, I don’t know, maybe be Jericho Sims gets some time.”