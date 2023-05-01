Obi Toppin Drops 3-Word Response to Tom Thibodeau’s Decision in Knicks’ Game 1 Loss to Heat

Despite breaking out with a playoff career-high 18 points and eight rebounds in his first postseason start, Obi Toppin was benched down the stretch during the New York Knicks‘ 108-101 loss to their old rivals Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinal series opener.

When asked if he was surprised by Tom Thibodeau’s decision to sit him out in the crucial stretch, Toppin dropped a short but meaningful answer.

“Not at all,” Toppin told reporters in the locker room after the game.

Thibodeau also kept his explanation short on why he pulled the plug on Toppin in the fourth quarter.

“Just matching up the way [Heat] were playing,” Thibodeau told reporters after the game.

Toppin played a playoff career-high 31 minutes, but after opening the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, he was yanked out with 9:38 left and never returned.

Thibodeau stuck with Hart, who played the entire fourth quarter, at power forward as the Heat went small, with Butler playing next to Bam Adebayo in their frontline.

Toppin shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-11 from deep. The rest of the team shot a dismal 3-of-23 from the 3-point territory, which the Heat exploited as they took away Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett’s drives to the rim in the second half.

“I thought he played very well,” Thibodeau said of Toppin.

Despite playing well when Julius Randle is out, Toppin has yet to earn Thibodeau’s trust to close out important games.

NBA Scout Is Pessimistic About Obi Toppin’s Future With Knicks

Toppin is extension-eligible this summer. But based on his limited role under Thibodeau, it will be a surprise if he and the Knicks will strike an extension contract soon.

Before the Knicks’ opening-round win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a longtime NBA scout shared a pessimistic outlook of Toppin in New York.

“I like Obi, and I like athletic guys. I do wonder if [Thibodeau] is a fan of Obi,” the Western Conference scout told Heavy Sports. “It’s so important to have the coach in your corner. Is he getting frustrated? I’m sure he wants to play. But I know he’s a good team guy. I know Knicks management was very active. I’m sure they’ll be listening to offers.”

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported last December that the Knicks had engaged the Indiana Pacers in trade talks surrounding Toppin. The Pacers were intrigued by Toppin’s rim-running ability to slot in next to center Myles Turner.

The NBA scout is also intrigued about Toppin’s untapped potential.

“I wonder how much better he gets,” the Western Conference scout told Heavy Sports. “Is he just going to be an athletic guy that can maybe make some shots, sometimes on the floor or make a dunk? He’s not super skilled.”

But the NBA scout is high on Toppin’s athletic ability and improved shooting.

“So I think maybe when the offseason comes, I’m sure they’ll listen, and maybe who knows, if Toppin will ask for a trade. I just don’t know if his future is in New York. He’s a former lottery pick if, and he’s not playing major minutes now, he needs to maybe find another place, another opportunity,” the Western Conference scout told Heavy Sports.

No Word on Julius Randle’s Status for Game 2

Toppin’s role is tied to Randle’s health.

Randle’s status for Game 2 on Tuesday remains uncertain as the Knicks only broke down film of Game 1 during their Monday’s practice, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Knicks did a film day today for practice. Not much for Julius Randle to participate in, physically. Thibodeau says he's "responding well overall." No word on his status for tomorrow until 5pm today. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 1, 2023

It is not uncommon for teams to skip practicing, especially at this time of the year when health and rest are crucial in a series with short turnarounds between games.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes Randle will play in Game 2 but wonders about his conditioning.