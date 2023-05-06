Knicks Prediction Will Have Fans Feeling Bitter Sweet Heading Into Game 3

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are gearing up for a matinee Game 3 down in South Beach Saturday. Considering how the previous two bouts have gone, it’s truly anyone’s guess how these two Florida-based bouts will wind up playing out.

However, in a recent segment on SNY’s The Putback with Ian Begley, CP “The Franchise” of Knicks Fan TV boldly claimed that New York will wind up taking the first game on the road, though, upon heading back to the Big Apple, he believes this series will be tied up at two games apiece.

“I think they split it again. This is going seven [games]. Classic Knicks-Heat battle. I think the Knicks will win [Game 3] and lose a tough one in [Game 4],” CP “The Franchise” predicted.

Who wins tomorrow's Game 3 and Monday's Game 4 between the Knicks and Heat? Ian, @StevePopper, and @CPTheFanchise of @KnicksFanTv make their picks

Making things a bit more decisive in favor of New York, Steve Popper of Newsday would follow up the aforementioned prediction by stating “I picked the Knicks in six at the start of the series so I’ll stick with that,” though he also noted that he, along with Ian Begley, agree that Games 3 and 4 will be split evenly.

Jalen Rose Has Knicks Advancing, Praises RJ Barrett

Unlike those featured on SNY’s recent episode of The Putback focusing in on the near future, ESPN’s Jalen Rose is zeroing in on the long-term outcome of this series and believes that the Knicks have the overall edge in this best-of-seven series, and praised fourth-year wing RJ Barrett for his pivotal demeanor and productivity.

“I’m going with the Knicks [against the Heat] because so many different players have shown that they can be productive. Let’s start with RJ Barrett, who started his career drafted by the Knicks, and when you get drafted behind Zion [Williamson] and Ja Morant, it’s easy to get overlooked, but I appreciate it’s all about basketball with him. It’s not about his nightlife. It’s not about who he’s dating. He keeps working on his game. He played well. He’s a great contributor,” Rose said on the May 3 episode of NBA Today on ESPN.

After having a rather lackluster first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, RJ Barrett has seemingly bounced back in a big way here in round two.

Logging 39.0 minutes a night, the 22-year-old is sporting stellar per-game averages of 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.9% from deep.

Josh Hart Re-Signing With Knicks ‘Inevitable’

Since Josh Hart’s first game in New York, the Knicks have managed to go 22-10 and are now 5-2 during their current 2023 postseason run. Considering his impact on the team to this point, many are of the assumption that re-signing him will be a high priority for Leon Rose and company this coming offseason and, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, such an act is “inevitable.”

“New York’s Josh Hart is likewise generating no shortage of chatter as he approaches free agency with his repeated contributions to the Knicks’ playoff run. However, I have yet to encounter a single team that believes Hart will be gettable. The CAA-repped swingman’s eventual deal to re-sign with the Knicks and a front office helmed by CAA alumnus Leon Rose is more often referred to be rivals as inevitable,” Stein wrote on Substack.

Josh Hart is the 1st Knick to record 10+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 9+ AST in a playoff game since Walt Frazier in 1972. pic.twitter.com/sAWMpfZfPw — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 3, 2023

Throughout this year’s postseason, Josh Hart finds himself posting impressive all-around averages of 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.0% from the field and 36.8% from deep.