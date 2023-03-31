Propsed Trade Sends Knicks $94 Million Sharpshooter

Currently, the New York Knicks rank 12th in the NBA for three-point percentage, yet, given their style of play, adding a true sharpshooter could be what they need to take the next step.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Buddy Hield could be the perfect off-season addition for New York, assuming they’re willing to Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier to make it happen.

Buckley’s trade proposal looks like this:

New York Gets: Buddy Hield

Pacers Get: Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, a future first-round draft pick

“An elite shot-maker like Buddy Hield could be the puzzle piece that pushes the Knicks to the very top of the league,” Buckley wrote. “He is set to splash better than three triples per game for the fifth consecutive season, and his 42.1 percent conversion rate is the third-best of his career.”

Hield, 30, is currently in the third year of his $94 million deal and is having a solid season for the Indiana Pacers, averaging 16.9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 42.1% from deep.

Tom Thibodeau Heaps Praise on Jalen Brunson

Why Hield would certainly be a solid addition to New York’s roster for next season, their attention will currently be focused on the playoffs and making a legitimate push for the second round.

Jalen Brunson will be integral to any postseason success the Knicks enjoy, just as he has been to their regular-season improvements, something which led head coach Tom Thibodeau to praise him following New York’s recent win over the Maimi Heat.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson:

"My thing is, there's no show with Jalen. He's just pure heart, and the leadership is off the charts. I mean, when you dig into the season he's had, when you talk about improving, this guy, he improved 8 points, from 16 points to 24… pic.twitter.com/rUkNLNFX0j — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 30, 2023

“There’s no show with Jalen,” Thibodeau said. “He’s just pure heart, and the leadership is off the charts. I mean, when you dig into the season that he’s had, when you talk about improving, this guy’s gone; he improved eight points. He’s from 16 points to 24 points. He’s, you know, career-high in assists; he’s shooting more threes and shooting them very efficiently.

When you look at improvement, you’re looking at, okay, why is this guy, why has he gotten so (much) better? It’s the way he approaches the game. It’s how he works. And he’s not talking about it. You walk in the gym, you’ll see it. There’s no messing around with him. There’s no agendas with him. Just pure-hearted. That’s what I love about him.”

Brunson has been excellent for the Knicks this season, providing the Knicks with 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on 48.8% shooting from the field and a 41% conversion rate from deep.

Immanuel Quickly Provides Update on Julius Randle

When playing against the Heat, Julius Randle suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the game and left Knicks fans sweating on his recovery time. However, during his post-game press conference, Immanuel Quickly revealed that Randle remained in good spirits when in the locker room.

Immanuel Quickley says Julius Randle was in "good spirits" after his injury: pic.twitter.com/pdNcrwlx41 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 30, 2023

“Yea, he was good,” Quickley said. “He seemed like he was good. Honestly, I don’t know the severity of it. I know it was bad just by the reaction when they showed the replay but he was in good spirits when I talked to him.”

The Knicks will be back in action on Sunday, April 2, when they face the Washington Wizards.