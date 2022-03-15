Former Knick Sounds off on Tom Thibodeau: ‘It Goes Too Far’

Few people know the pressure of being in the Big Apple and playing for the New York Knicks as well as Quentin Richardson. After joining the team, along with Nate Robinson, via trade in 2005, the swingman spent four seasons in NYC through 2008-09 (and he later returned for a cup of coffee in ’12-13).

Those were some of the roughest years in the Knicks’ annals, too. Beginning with Larry Brown’s infamous 23-win campaign, Q-Rich was part of a group that never managed to qualify for postseason play. Along the way, multiple hirings, firings, Isiah Thomas and the Anucha Browne Sanders debacle happened.

So, he’s definitely in a unique position of understanding with regard to New York’s current struggles and the resulting media scrutiny.

With that being said, Richardson believes that some of the criticism is being misdirected. Although pundits have been laying a lot of the blame for the Knicks’ woes at Tom Thibodeau’s feet, he thinks the coach is being scapegoated.

Richardson sat down with Knicks insider Ian Begley during the latest episode of SNY’s The Putback. When the subject of Thibodeau was broached, he conceded that the coach owns a level of responsibility for the decline.

However, he also believes that Thibs is getting unfairly raked over the coals.

“So, he obviously deserves some of that criticism but I would… I think it goes too far,” Richardson said. “I mean, you got to remember this is the guy who was like right up there for Coach of the Year, who was being praised and celebrated for changing the Knicks around the way he did.”

As Q sees it, Thibodeau is still doing a lot of the same things that previously yielded positive results. He further opined that some of the things that have changed around the coach need to be considered when analyzing New York’s sub-.500 season.

“You have to believe it’s more than just what he’s doing that’s changed this season and I’m smart enough as a player to know that Tom Thibodeau has been consistent with who he has been as a coach and who he’s been as a person from everything that we, from the public eye, could see.”

In particular, the former baller pointed to Derrick Rose’s continued absence and certain roster tweaks as major factors in the downturn.

“One of the biggest things that stands out is Derrick Rose not being there. We know how much he meant to the team’s success last year, how he helped them,” he said.

“I think that was a big difference among some of the additions and things that didn’t go the way they wanted to go. But that’s not really in the coach’s control. His job is to coach his team and to be who he has been. I feel he’s been consistent with who he has been.”

On RJ Barrett’s Development

With his 46-point effort against the Heat last month, as well as other recent performances, RJ Barrett has renewed hope that he can be a franchise-type player for the Knicks. Richardson thinks he has some things going for him in that department, too.

Specifically, he’s of the opinion that Barrett is well-equipped to handle the aforementioned New York pressure.

“From Day 1, he’s another guy that the New York – the whole everything of it – it isn’t too big for him. I mean when you look at him he shows emotion and things like that but I wouldn’t say he’s a guy that gets too high or too low. Through everything, I think he’s one of those guys who – he just keeps his head down and just keeps playing no matter [what’s happening] – the boos or whatever.”

More than that, though, Richardson sees a player who’s growing into his spot as a cornerstone piece.

“He’s continuing to work on his game, he’s adding things, he’s getting better, he’s improving in different areas. And he’s at the point where his confidence is growing. I think he’s gained a lot of confidence and he’s seeing it and the way he’s putting up points right now.”

