Quentin Grimes Issues Boastful Statement Following Knicks Win Over Pacers

No Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson proved to be no problem for the New York Knicks Wednesday evening, as they managed to breeze by the Indiana Pacers to secure their 47 win on the season.

Leading the charge for Tom Thibodeau‘s club in their absence were the likes of Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, and Quentin Grimes who collectively became the first trio in NBA history to each register 30 points and five 3-pointers made in the same outing.

Immanuel Quickley: 39 PTS

Obi Toppin: 32 PTS

Quentin Grimes: 36 PTS This is the first trio in NBA history to each have 30 points and five 3-pointers in the same game 🔥🗽 pic.twitter.com/oz2Eaqz3We — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 6, 2023

Grimes finished second on the team in scoring with 36 points and, in turn, continued his recent streak of excellence that has helped the Knicks rattle off five wins over their last seven contests. Following the sound of the final buzzer, the sophomore guard was asked what, in specific, his approach to the game has been as of late.

In response, he issued a boastful, yet highly warranted statement.

“I’m just coming in with an aggressive mentality. I’m coming in confident in my game and everything I do,” Grimes said. “Coach gave me a lot of confidence coming in every time I step on the court and just be ultra-aggressive and I feel like that’s translated over the last seven games.”

Over this seven-game stretch, Quentin Grimes has found himself posting sensational averages of 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 54.3% from the field and 47.9% from deep.

Against Indiana, logging 43 minutes on the night, on top of his point total the second-year Knicks guard registered 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals whilst shooting 60.9% from the field and 38.5% from distance.

Tom Thibodeau Sounds Off on Knicks Trio’s Historic Feat

As noted, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley accomplished a historic feat with their efforts against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night.

In response to their accomplishment, head coach Tom Thibodeau couldn’t help but heap praise upon the three youngsters during his post-game media session.

“Quick and Quentin, that’s probably Quentin’s best game, and Obi [was] terrific as well,” Thibodeau said. “But the way the ball moved, [we had] 138 points, [34] assists. So really, really strong play.”

QUENTIN GRIMES TO OBI TOPPIN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u8ks7gqE8j — x – KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 5, 2023

Along with Grimes, Quickley, and Toppin Thibodeau went on to boast about starting center Mitchell Robinson during his presser as well, stating that the 25-year-old “had a monster game.”

Knicks Guard Josh Hart Dreading ‘Long Break’

Josh Hart may have been just as elated as everyone else in the Knicks locker room following their latest triumph over the Pacers but also suggested that he’s not looking forward to the waiting time that separates them from now till the start of the postseason.

With two games remaining on the regular season schedule, followed by a week-long break thereafter due to the play-in tournament, the veteran told reporters that he’s not that high on the upcoming hiatus.

“I wish we didn’t have a long break,” Hart said. “I feel like we’re going in the right direction. So your last three games, you continue to build habits and continue to grow, continue to get better.”

Hart received his first starting nod as a member of the Knicks Wednesday, where he would go on to fill the stat sheet with 6 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and a block while finishing with the highest plus-minus on the night at +31.