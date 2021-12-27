‘High-Energy’ Knicks Rookie Stakes Claim to Bigger Role

A little more than two weeks ago, rookie Quentin Grimes had an NBA dream fulfilled. Not only did he finally get called on to play a major role for the Knicks—he’d appeared in 13 games, playing 6.1 minutes per game before that—but Grimes was being thrust into the starting five as New York battled a wave of COVID-19 infections.

He responded, big-time, by making seven of his 13 3-point attempts, finishing with 27 points in a loss to the Bucks.

“Just knowing I can play with these guys,” he said. “Those were the defending champs, it wasn’t like we came in playing one of the lowest seeded teams in the East, we came in against the defending champs. I feel like I kind of learned a lot more about myself going against the defending champs and I feel like I got to keep on improving, my game, take it day-by-day whether it be starting, coming off the bench, doing what I can do to help the team win.”

And then? Well, and then Grimes himself was shuttled into the COVID-19 protocols, missing 13 days and five games. But he returned on Christmas and though his performance was obscured by the play of Kemba Walker and Julius Randle, Grimes made five of the 12 3-pointers he attempted, scoring 15 points. Now, it seems, the Knicks have a rookie 3-and-D keeper on their hands.

Grimes Was the No. 25 Pick in Last Year’s Draft

Grimes came to the Knicks in a draft-night trade with the Clippers, who also gave up a second-round pick in 2024 to move up for No. 21 pick Keon Johnson. Grimes went 25th, having started his college career at Kansas before transferring to Houston. He averaged 17.8 points as a junior and made 40.3% of his 3-point tries, on 8.0 attempts per game.

“Quentin gave us great minutes,” Thibodeau said. “He’s high-energy, he’s tough, he takes the right shots, he plays defense. That was good. … The energy and the defense, that is a big component. He’s a terrific wing defender, particularly for a young guy. The intensity he plays with, he’s all-out.”

Conditioning Has Been Key for Grimes

Grimes was a late first-rounder in the draft, and he comes from good stock—his older half-brother, Tyler Myers, is a 6-foot-8 star in the NHL, and was Rookie of the Year in that league in 2010. He says his family has always put an emphasis on being in top condition.

It’s little wonder that Grimes has won Thibs’ trust.

“My dad would tell me to always stay in phenomenal shape,” Grimes said. “When I am done with late-night shooting, I might run like 10 and 10s, 200 times. … Sometimes I might put two minutes on the clock and just run around the gym as fast as I can, try to get in tip-top shape. I think I played 40 minutes. I never know when my name might get called, I can’t have my name called and only be ready to play 12 minutes. So, I try to stay in tip-top shape.”

So far, it has paid off.