Knicks’ Julius Randle Urged to Attack More Than Fire 3s: ‘He’s Not Steph Curry’

Julius Randle bullied Evan Mobley to grab the offensive rebound that sealed the New York Knicks Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference first-round series opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, April 15.

It was a microcosm of how the Knicks’ physicality lorded it over the young and inexperienced Cavaliers. Even a rusty Randle is still more physically dominant than the Cavaliers’ Mobley and Jarrett Allen frontline.

Former NBA Coach of the Year Avery Johnson wants to see more of that from Randle as the Knicks gun for a commanding 2-0 lead on Tuesday, April 18.

“You gotta remember with Julius Randle, he’s missed some time with that ankle injury so that there was some rust there,” Johnson told CBS Sports HQ’s Hakem Dermish. “He was what? 3-for-10 from the 3-point line. I wish maybe four of those [misses], he would have just pumped fake it and drove to the basket because he’s not Steph Curry.”

Randle is the Knicks’ most prolific 3-point shooter this season. He hit 318 3-pointers in the regular season, the second-most all-time in a single season in franchise history. The 3-point shot is a big chunk of his shot diet, attempting 8.3 per game entering the playoffs and hitting them at a 34.3% rate.

In Game 1, Randle had his usual sizzling start, uncorking eight points in the opening quarter. He had 16 points by halftime. But he faded in the second half with only three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

But the Knicks’ depth carried a huffing and puffing Randle to the finish line.

Jalen Brunson took over offensively in the second half, especially during crunch time. Josh Hart was all over the floor in his playoff debut and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:49 left, right after he tweaked his left ankle.

But despite a rusty showing in the second half owing to his conditioning, Randle still summoned whatever was left in his tank to grab that offensive rebound over Mobley with 4.3 seconds left and the Knicks protecting a two-point lead.

“So give Julius Randle credit,” Johnson said. “This guy played up to every game before he missed those last five [games]. He’s always been available, which is your best ability, so I expect him to bounce back and play more efficient basketball in Game 2.”

Knicks Still Have a Next Level to Go to

In the same CBS Sports HQ interview, Johnson said he believes the Knicks are in great shape to win this series after winning Game 1 with Randle going 7-for-20 from the field, while Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett combined for 2-for-17 shots.

“This doesn’t look good even though it’s early for Cleveland because the Knicks, I believe, still have another level to go to, and I’m not sure how Cleveland is going to counter this Knicks’ offense, and they have no answer for Jalen Brunson,” Johnson told CBS Sports HQ’s Hakem Dermish.

Isaac Okoro Calls out Jalen Brunson’ Antics

Cavaliers’ wing Isaac Okoro called out Jalen Brunson for embellishing contact to draw fouls.

When a reporter asked Okoro to expound more and how to counter that, he replied: “Just being disciplined. Talking to the refs to try to let them know some of the antics he might do. Just, you know, nodding your head back, falling on the ground with not a lot of physicality used on you. Just little things to help him get fouls.”

But according to NBA.com’s matchup tracker, Brunson only had two free throws off Okoro in Game 1. Brunson made those two free throws and went 3-of-7 from the field against Okoro’s defense for eight points in 12.40 partial possessions.