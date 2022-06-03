Knicks to Hire Dad of Top Free-Agent Target: Report

When Kenny Payne made the decision to become the new head coach at his alma mater in Louisville, the New York Knicks were left with a massive hole on their bench for next season. However, the team looks to have addressed the situation.

Per a report from SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are finalizing a contract with Rick Brunson to join Tom Thibodeau’s staff as an assistant coach.

Brunson spent parts of three seasons with the Knicks from 1999 to 2001 during his career as a vagabond baller. However, he also brings a wealth of experience on the coaching side to New York. Specifically, Brunson has history with Thibodeau, having served as an assistant to the Knicks coach in both Chicago and Minnesota.

Beyond that, though, there’s a chance that Brunson’s addition to the coaching staff could aid the Knicks in the pursuit of their top free-agent target.

Does Rick Now Mean Jalen Later?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last six-to-eight months, it has been nigh impossible to avoid the Jalen Brunson-Knicks chatter.

After all, the Mavericks floor general is fresh off a breakout campaign in Dallas, having averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Knicks’ point guard position has been a hot mess for, well… how long has it been since Linsanity died down? Since Charlie Ward left? Mark Jackson, maybe?

Let’s just call it a long time.

So, with Brunson set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, his being linked to New York as a top target was an inevitability. That said, his connections to the franchise through team president Leon Rose — who formerly repped him, as well as Rick — and his dad’s ex-Knick status have definitely fanned some flames.

Now, with the elder Brunson poised to re-join Thibodeau’s bench, the Mavericks star seemingly has another reason to consider a move to the Big Apple next month.

Getting the Younger Brunson to NYC Remains a Tall Task

Regardless of whether Brunson Jr. wants to join up with the Knicks or not, though, there are still some big obstacles where actually making it happen is concerned.

The 25-year-old is clearly looking to cash in after his breakout year, as well he should be. Unfortunately, the Knicks won’t be in a position to pony up unless they can shed a gaggle of contracts. The club does have a number of expiring deals in Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel (all team options after next season), as well as Kemba Walker and Taj Gibson. But there’s no guarantee Rose will be able to clear enough space.

The simplest avenue toward bringing Brunson to the Knicks is a sign-and-trade move. Alas, the Mavs are intent on keeping their young floor general. As such, they’re not looking to cooperate on sign-and-trade scenarios, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

