Knicks Hesitated on RJ Barrett Extension, Prefer Young Wing

The New York Knicks have had a wild offseason. Well, when it comes to rumors, that is. Signing Jalen Brunson was obviously a major move, and some could consider dumping Kemba Walker significant, too, but for the most part, it’s been all talk and no walk when it comes to New York.

While Kevin Durant dominated headlines, for the Knicks, it was all about Donovan Mitchell. The Utah Jazz seem to be headed toward a full-on rebuild, and they were set on moving Mitchell this summer. But in the end, it was the Cleveland Cavaliers who won that race.

Instead, the Knicks decided to sign young star RJ Barrett to a contract extension. However, while the team supposedly set a deadline on the Mitchell deal, reports indicate that they weren’t sure about signing Barrett. In fact, David Aldridge of The Athletic noted that, at one point, they preferred Quentin Grimes over Barrett.

“It’s weird, the Barrett piece. I had heard pretty strongly earlier in the summer that the Knicks weren’t actually all that convinced Barrett was worth a big extension and their priority was holding onto Quentin Grimes – whom this front office, of course, took late in the first round last year,” Aldridge revealed. “(And, of course, this front office did not draft Barrett.) Well, they held onto Barrett and Grimes, and now they need to find another target for all of those future firsts.”

And while that may sound a bit crazy, considering Barrett was selected third overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and Grimes was a late first-round selection in 2021, it’s not the first time we’ve heard that rumor. On August 20, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau liked Grimes more than Barrett.

Berman: ‘Thibodeau Would Prefer to Give Up Barrett’

Over the last few seasons, Barrett has emerged as a solid two-way player who could potentially have All-Star upside. However, Berman revealed that Thibodeau was more inclined to give up Barrett in a trade than Grimes.

“There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett,” Berman wrote.

Despite being drafted two years later, Grimes is actually about a month older than Barrett, so that doesn’t play much of a factor. And even though the reports indicate that the Knicks like Grimes more, they still handed Barrett a massive contract extension.

While the Knicks may have preferred one over the other, the Jazz actually wanted both in a deal.

Jazz Wanted Barrett or Grimes

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Mitchell deal on September 1. In turn, he revealed insider details about the Knicks’ negotiations with the Jazz. He said that Danny Ainge tried to pry both Grimes and Barrett away from the Knicks, but New York “balked” at the offer.

“New York had the assets Utah preferred and the sides seemed to be inching closer to a trade Sunday night and into Monday, but the Knicks balked on including Quentin Grimes in a trade with RJ Barrett to acquire Mitchell, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

So, while the Knicks made a big-time commitment to Barrett, he may not even be their favorite wing on the roster.