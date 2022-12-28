Knicks Receive Brutal RJ Barrett Injury Update

The New York Knicks were on the wrong end of history on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic dropped the first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist night in league history and helped the Dallas Mavericks overcome a nine-point deficit with roughly 30 seconds left in regulation. Dallas eventually won the game in overtime.

But the awful loss wasn’t the only problem New York faced. RJ Barrett left the game in the first quarter due to a finger injury. It ended up being a laceration, and according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Barrett is set to miss roughly a week of action.

“RJ Barrett likely out ‘a week or so’ with finger laceration: source,” Bondy tweeted. The incident occurred on a play where Doncic poked the ball away from Barrett, evidently causing the Knicks guard’s hands to collide. From the video, it looks as though Barrett’s fingernail cut his other hand.

New York was already missing Jalen Brunson for the game vs. Dallas, so the early exit by Barrett put them in an even tougher spot. And on a grander scale, the injury could not have come at a worse time for the Knicks, as they are now on a four-game losing streak after the defeat in Dallas.

Plus, Barrett has been playing his best basketball of the season over the last ten games. Over that span, he’s been averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 48.0% shooting from the field and 46.0% shooting from behind the three-point line. Up until now, Barrett has appeared in every Knicks game so far this year.

Quentin Grimes Discusses Luka Doncic Master Class

While the injury to Barrett should be the bigger story for Knicks fans, it’s hard to immediately look past what Doncic did against them on Tuesday night. He was on a mission and was seemingly unwilling to allow the Mavericks to lose that game. It was an amazing performance.

Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes was tasked with guarding Doncic, and after the contest, he admitted that he just had to tip his hat to the Slovenian superstar after it was all said and done.

“I promise I was trying for sure,” he said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “I mean, I’m trying to get over every pick-and-roll. He’s in almost every action. It was a lot on me trying to get over every pick-and-roll with him. He’s crafty with the ball, without the ball. Have to know where he is at all times on the court. He’s one of the top three players in the league for a reason. I have to tip my hat.”

GM Questions Fit of Knicks Core Moving Forward

Looking past the injury to Barrett and Doncic’s ridiculous game, the Knicks have some other questions to answer. They just added Brunson to the mix this summer, giving them three players – Brunson, Barrett, and Julius Randle – who all need the ball in their hands.

Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports questioned the long-term fit of that trio.

“There are concerns about how Julius Randle fits anywhere, just because he is a midrange big guy in a league that does really focus on that anymore,” an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “He needs the ball. RJ needs the ball. Jalen Brunson needs the ball. So, you have a situation where you have to wonder if the roles fit, long-term. Like we always say, there is only one ball.”