New York Knicks Guard Sends Strong Message in New Year

The New York Knicks have been struggling as of late, and currently they find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff race.

At 17-20, the team has not lived up to their expectations, and when you couple it with players being in and out of COVID protocols and Derrick Rose missing time due to injury, it’s a recipe for disaster.

However, Knicks guard RJ Barrett is encouraging fans to stay on board and he made a bold statement about the rest of the year.

The comments come after the defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Knicks have since lost to the Toronto Raptors, but Barrett believes the team still has plenty of time to get things turned around.

“Don’t Sleep on Us”

After the double digit defeat to the Raptors, Barrett reassured everybody that the team isn’t going anywhere.

“You know I think don’t sleep on us,” Barrett said according to SNY. “I think we’re working our way back. Kind of just like every other team, we’ve had a lot of guys in and out. I think that we’re going to keep grinding, we’re going to keep pushing. No matter what we’re not going to give up. Don’t sleep on us.”

A lot of teams are currently dealing with the same issues that the Knicks are, but it’s important to note that a lot of the struggles were still occurring before the COVID outbreak around the league.

The Knicks can certainly pull it together and make the playoffs, but it’d like be at a very low seed and it could make them an early victim of the Brooklyn Nets, which would at least be an exciting matchup.

Unless the team goes on a big run, this season is shaping up to be quite a disappointment, even with the resurgent Kemba Walker leading the charge.

Uphill Battle Ahead

Not only is Rose missing extended time, but Julius Randle, an All-Star just last season, has been struggling the whole season and now he too is missing time due to COVID protocols.

The team is 0-2 without the services of Randle, and he still might find himself missing another game or so as he works his way back. This has led to Obi Toppin getting more playing time, something many fans have wanted to see.

Toppin played 45 minutes in the loss to the Raptors and put up 19 points, so he can definitely be productive with extended playing time. Obviously, it wasn’t enough for the short-handed Knicks to come away with a win, but it was promising.

If coach Tom Thibodeau can find a way to get Toppin more consistent minutes alongside Randle, then the Knicks could find a way to claw themselves back into contention. They have an uphill battle ahead of them and they are in very close danger of missing the playoffs entirely.

With the massive contract Evan Fournier signed in the offseason, it would be tough to look at this season any other way than a disappointment if that happened, so the team will fight for their playoff spot and perhaps Barrett’s comments could be a turning point.

