Former NBA MVP Could Follow Donovan Mitchell to Knicks

The New York Knicks have already had an extremely interesting offseason. They traded away Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, and Alec Burks in order to sign former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson to a massive contract.

And as if that’s not enough, they now find themselves heavily involved in Donovan Mitchell trade rumors. The Utah Jazz look like they’re headed for a rebuild, and the Knicks have quickly emerged as a favorite for Mitchell. And according to recent reports, if they do end up making that deal, it wouldn’t be the only one they pursue.

Long-time NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his newsletter, The Stein Line, that the Knicks could look to pursue a trade for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. However, he emphasized the fact that they would only consider the deal if they end up landing Mitchell.

“Yet one league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden,” Stein wrote in his July 18 newsletter.

Stein expanded upon the idea, explaining that his source’s thinking involves the dumping of Julius Randle’s contract.

Trade Would Send Randle to LA

According to Stein, his source believes the Knicks could pursue the trade in an attempt to get off of Randle’s contract. Getting rid of Randle would free up money for the Knicks much sooner, while the Lakers would be rid of Westbrook in Los Angeles.

“The source’s thinking: After adding Mitchell, New York would be expected to explore scenarios to trade away Julius Randle,” Stein explained. “And Randle, just one season removed from his breakthrough to All-Star and All-NBA status, is presumably the sort of player that the Lakers would have to consider taking on if — IF — they are unable to use Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract in a trade for Kyrie Irving.”

Stein did not note whether or not the Knicks would buy out Westbrook, but if they chose to keep him, he could slot in as their starting point guard. In 78 games last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field and 29.8% shooting from distance.

Although, that would create a massive log-jam in the backcourt for the Knicks, as Brunson, Mitchell, and Westbrook are all starting-caliber guards, and one would almost certainly be relegated to the bench.

And in addition to all of this, Stein stressed the point that Los Angeles’ primary goal is still to trade for Irving.

Lakers Want Irving in Westbrook Trade

While a trade with the Knicks could be a solid option for the Lakers, their main goal is to trade Westbrook in a deal for Irving. Stein noted this goal in tandem with his reporting of potential Knicks-Lakers talks.

“The Lakers’ preferred scenario, to be clear, is still trading for Irving, but the Nets A) appear focused on nailing down a Durant trade before pressing for Irving’s exit and B) have expressed great reluctance regarding any trade with the Lakers that doesn’t involve a third team willing to take on Westbrook’s contract (which Brooklyn does not want),” Stein explained.

But if the Lakers and Nets can’t work out a deal, ditching Randle’s contract would be a sure-fire way to free up cap space to build around Mitchell next summer for New York. And if that means taking on Westbrook’s contract for a year, that shouldn’t be enough to stop the Knicks.