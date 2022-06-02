Knicks Urged to Trade for $206 Million Star in Proposed Blockbuster Deal

The New York Knicks have some very important decisions to make this summer. Free agency is vital, as they continue their search for a point guard, drafting well is crucial, as they own a lottery pick, and the trade market should offer them opportunities as well.

However, the most important decision they have to make will likely be whether or not to begin a rebuild. Julius Randle took an apparent step back this past year, as did New York’s flashy offseason signings from a year ago in Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker.

Should they choose to tear it down and start over with RJ Barrett as a centerpiece? Well, a recent trade proposal would help them do just that.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested a deal that would send Randle and Fournier to the Los Angeles Lakers, netting the Knicks a new (temporary) starting point guard. Here’s the full outline of the trade:

Knicks receive: Russell Westbrook, 2026 1st-Round Pick Swap (Top-2 Protected), 2027 1st-Round Pick (Top-4 Protected)

Lakers receive: Randle, Fournier

If I’m the Knicks I take Westbrook and fleece them of their unprotected 27’ 1st along with three 2nds and give them back Evan Fournier, and their choice of Julius Randle or Alec Burks and Kemba. — MuppetBabies31 (@TheSpangover) May 29, 2022

Trading for Westbrook’s inflated contract would be considered a no-go for most teams, but Favale believes it could be a smart move for New York.

Knicks Should Call Lakers About Westbrook

Favale said that it “feels right” for the Knicks to inquire about a Westbrook trade. Not only would it clear up their books after next season, but they would also get two first-rounders in this proposed deal, giving them plenty of incentive to make the trade.

“New York will value future cap space more than other squads. Getting off Evan Fournier (two years, $36.9 million; $19 million team option in 2024-25) and Julius Randle (four years, $117 million) might be incentive enough on its own. Gaining control of two distant firsts from Los Angeles makes it easier to give up on Randle returning to All-NBA form.” Favale explained.

Hey #LakersNation I want to give you guys Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Kemba Walker for Westbrook. Mmmm k? #knicks need a PG. — Philip John Basile 🎮 (@PhilipJBasile) June 1, 2022

Opening up cap space after next season would allow the Knicks to explore opportunities in free agency. Surrounding Barrett with top-level talent could be their top priority, and with Randle and Fournier off the roster, they would likely also nab a top pick in the draft.

However, while the incentive of adding two Lakers first-rounders may sound intriguing, that’s not something Los Angeles is interested in at the moment.

Lakers Have ‘No Intention’ of Trading Picks

Johan Buva of The Atheltic reported that teams around the league are asking for a first-round pick in order to take on Westbrook’s contract. However, Buha noted that the Lakers are unwilling to do this.

“The Lakers don’t subscribe to that theory. As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade, according to league sources,” Buha reported.

"The Lakers will trade Russell Westbrook" https://t.co/Ejw5BnC5rB — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) May 30, 2022

Los Angeles’ stubbornness could be hurting them more than helping them, though, according to Favale. He says that if the Lakers end up keeping Westbrook because of their unwillingness to give up picks, it would be a colossal mistake.

“A report from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha suggests the Lakers won’t include first-round compensation to move the final year of Westbrook’s contract ($47.1 million player option). Holding that line is franchise malpractice. The Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They need to optimize their roster for now. Keeping Westbrook doesn’t do that,” Favale wrote.

Whether or not the Lakers are willing to give up picks, the Knicks should ring their line about a potential Westbrook deal. Freeing up the future cap space would be worth taking on Westbrook’s contract for one year.