Knicks Listed as a Top Landing Spot for $206 Million Star

The New York Knicks’ never-ending search for a starting point guard was supposed to be over this past season. When they signed hometown kid Kemba Walker, fans were assuming he’d come in and be the starter they’d always wanted. That didn’t quite work out.

Walker was quickly moved out of the rotation, and by the end of the season, he was no longer with the team. In turn, the Knicks are still on the hunt for a full-time starting point guard. According to recent odds, however, they could be landing an expensive one.

According to odds released by BetOnline.ag, the Knicks are one of the favorites to land point guard Russell Westbrook this summer if the Los Angeles Lakers move on from him. They are second in the odds, with the Indiana Pacers being the only team ahead of them.

Will Russell Westbrook be wearing a fifth different uniform in five years next season? BetOnline has released next team odds 👀 pic.twitter.com/0veOw8sevg — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) May 20, 2022

Other teams on the list include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and LA Clippers. His time in Los Angeles was a complete disaster, and most believe the Lakers should try to trade him this summer.

However, recent reports have indicated that the Lakers might be forced to keep him around due to their own stubbornness.

Teams ‘Demanding’ 1st-Round Pick With Westbrook

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, teams around the league have been asking the Lakers for a first-round pick in order to take on Westbrook’s huge contract.

“Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Westbrook’s massive expiring contract, according to league sources,” Buha revealed. “Rival teams know how much of a public trainwreck last season was for the Lakers, and they’re not looking to do Los Angeles any favors by helping them off of Westbrook’s contract.”

Westbrook would go crazy on the knicks — T (@TylerFTO) May 30, 2022

Westbrook is set to make just over $47 million next season, which will make him the third-highest paid player in the NBA. That being said, next season will mark the last year on his current contract.

But while teams are asking for a pick, the Lakers have refused to meet those demands.

“The Lakers don’t subscribe to that theory. As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade, according to league sources,” Buha wrote.

If the Knicks aren’t getting a first-round pick in a Westbrook trade, then it may not be worth doing. However, if the Knicks feel inclined to make a deal anyway, here’s what it could look like.

Potential Westbrook-to-Knicks Trades

The first idea that jumps off the page is a Julius Randle for Westbrook swap. Randle’s play (and behavior) last season left much to be desired. If the Knicks have the urge to get him off their books, then exchanging his contract for one year of Westbrook would be very worth it. However, that doesn’t seem like something the Lakers would be interested in.

I don’t think Russel Westbrook is finished by a long shot. And I don’t think the Knicks should be afraid of him, DEPENDING on the deal. — Varnell Hill (@MallyBourdain) May 29, 2022

Past that, a trade that sends Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, and Alec Burks to Los Angeles for Westbrook works financially. That would help clear up New York’s books sooner while also improving the Lakers’ depth. But again, LA may not be willing to take on the long-term money.

It’s looking more and more likely that Westbrook will be a Laker again next season, but if they do decide to move on from him, a trade would help the Knicks clear their books a lot earlier than anticipated.