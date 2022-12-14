Knicks Listed as Favorites to Trade for Russell Westbrook

It’s been a shaky season for the New York Knicks. That being said, they’ve now won four games in a row, placing them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. However, there still could be some room for them to change things up.

Pushing all their chips on the table this season may not be the best idea, but there are some trade avenues they could explore that would allow them more flexibility next year. And according to OddsChecker, the Knicks are the current betting favorite to be Russell Westbrook’s next team.

“The New York Knicks, flush with picks and hoping to make a splash in the playoffs this season, are the clear favorites here,” wrote Kyle Newman of OddsChecker. “Sportsbooks give them EVEN odds, or an implied 50% chance to land Westbrook. They aren’t believed to be alone in their pursuit though.”

The Lakers have reportedly been looking to trade Russell Westbrook for over a year. 🔀 Will he be on a new team before the trade deadline? 🤔@NewmanNYsports breaks down his next team odds.#NBATwitter #NBANews #NewYorkForever | #BeatTheOdds👊https://t.co/wBDUd4A5jL — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) December 14, 2022

Since moving to the bench, Westbrook has been a much better asset to the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s putting up better numbers, and the Lakers are slowly climbing their way up the West standings.

However, if Westbrook were to be traded to the Knicks, it likely wouldn’t be a long thing. The probable outcome would be Westbrook spending the rest of this season with the Knicks as a primary piece off their bench but then moving on elsewhere next year.

For New York, the main point of a trade like this would be to free up cash moving forward. He’s in the final year of his contract, meaning the Knicks would have much more money to work with next summer.

Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Land Westbrook

Adding a winning player while also clearing up salary would be a win-win for the Knicks. Meanwhile, the Lakers would have a chance to add better pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Extra shooting and wing defense could be great for LA.

Mark Nilon of Heavy Sports proposed a trade that would see both teams accomplish their goals. Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Knicks receive: Westbrook

Lakers receive: Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Future 1st-Round Pick

Russell Westbrook chases Jaylen Brown down for another FILTHY block 😷pic.twitter.com/gSczQ9VGzw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

As noted, this deal would give the Knicks a leader off the bench while the Lakers would add shooting, a ball-handling point guard, and better defense on the wing. And since the Knicks already have a plethora of first-round picks at their disposal, giving up one to help with cap space down the line could be worth it.

Knicks Interested in Other Guard

While a deal for Westbrook could benefit the Knicks in multiple areas, he’s not the only Lakers guard New York has taken an interest in. According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks engaged in trade talks for Kendrick Nunn.

“Before Reddish’s recent benching in New York, the Knicks originally engaged the Lakers to see if they’d have interest in swapping Evan Fournier for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn,” Scotto reported. “Beverley and Nunn will both become unrestricted free agents after this season.”

Nunn’s contract is up at the end of the year, too, but ditching Fournier’s and Rose’s contracts in a Westbrook deal would give them much more room to work with in free agency next offseason.