New York Knicks Point Guard’s Contract Voided

After making a big splash on January 3 by trading for Denzel Valentine and signing Ryan Arcidiacano, it turns out that neither of those players will actually be playing on the New York Knicks.

Valentine was subsequently cut after the trade was completed, so he’ll have a chance to sign elsewhere if another team desires his services. With the sheer number of 10-day contracts being handed out around the league, the odds of him getting another shot are definitely in his favor.

Arcidiacano, on the other hand, was signed by the Knicks to a 10-day deal that would see him step in at the now surprisingly thin point guard position. At least, that was the plan before his contract was voided by the NBA.

NBA Voids the Deal

In wake of NBA voiding NYK's 10-day deal with Ryan Arcidiacano, club is still expected to sign Arcidiacano in coming days, per sources. Teams can ink players to traditional 10-day deals on 1/5. NBA voided NYK/Arcidiacano deal today due to roster issue (details in previous tweet). — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 4, 2022

The NBA voided Arcidiacano’s contract, but SNY’s Ian Begley says that the team is still expected to get him signed, but it’ll be a few more days before it becomes possible.

“In wake of NBA voiding NYK’s 10-day deal with Ryan Arcidiacano, club is still expected to sign Arcidiacano in coming days, per sources,” Begley says. “Teams can ink players to traditional 10-day deals on 1/5.”

It seems like Thursday will be the earliest the Knicks will be able to sign the former Villanova standout to a deal. Kemba Walker is set to miss his third straight game and Derrick Rose is out for at least another month, so the Knicks definitely need bodies. 10 days isn’t a ton of time in the NBA, but it might be enough for Walker to get healthy and return to the lineup.

Walker has been on an absolute tear since returning from his removal from the rotation, so this injury couldn’t have really come at a worse time. It gets even worse considering the Knicks are already thin at the point guard position, and they’re also on the outside looking in the playoff race.

Will Arci Provide a Boost?

There’s no telling what the plan is for the former Chicago Bull once he signs with the Knicks. His NBA career hasn’t exactly panned out the way he’d have liked it to, but he definitely has the ability to provide something for an NBA team.

This season, he’s been playing with the Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtics’ G-League affiliate, and through six games with the team, he’s averaging 12.7 points, 8.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.33 steals per game. Of course, the G-League is a completely different beast, but he still has obvious skills he can provide.

The question is whether he can showcase all of them in just a single 10-day contract. These contracts are only being handed out because of how short-handed many teams around the league have been becoming due to the COVID protocols.

Some players like Avery Bradley have been able to claw their way back into the league by proving they still have the talent, so perhaps Arcidiacano has the chance to do so as well.

If the Knicks still plan on going through with the signing, look for it to happen later in the week.

