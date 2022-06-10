Knicks Urged to ‘Give Up Everybody’ to Bring Former MVP to New York

The New York Knicks will have a lot on their plate this offseason. Outside of just the NBA Draft, free agency, and Summer League, the front office has a very important decision to make: Are they going to compete for the playoffs, or are they going to rebuild?

After making the playoffs as the fourth seed just one year ago, the Knicks found themselves out of the postseason entirely this year. Things went downhill fast, and now, New York will look to pivot and retool this summer.

Well, one idea proposed by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith would certainly help them pivot. In fact, he suggested a move that would change the entire course of the franchise. He begged the Knicks to trade for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, urging them to “give up everybody.”

“I’d give up everybody for him, with the Knicks. Everybody, okay! Because that brother right there. LA might not be the ideal fit for him, but somewhere else where that energy, that fervor, that tenacity, that athleticism. I’d take Russell Westbrook in a Knicks uniform today,” Smith declared.

"I'd give up everybody for him with the Knicks. EVERYBODY! I'd take Russell Westbrook in a Knicks uniform today!"#NBATwitter #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/LqQR90YN2v — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) June 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time a Westbrook-to-the-Knicks deal was proposed by someone at ESPN, though.

Wild Knicks Trade Proposed by ESPN

Back in the middle of May, ESPN proposed a deal that involved the Knicks, Lakers, and Chicago Bulls. Westbrook was sent to the Knicks, but in the end, many fans believed the trade to be unrealistic. Here’s the full breakdown of the trade:

Knicks receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick

Lakers receive: Zach LaVine

Bulls receive: Julius Randle, Evan Fournier

This was just proposed on ESPN. Are YOU doing this trade, Knicks fans? pic.twitter.com/Y9HxAwXlIN — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) May 11, 2022

The Lakers would be getting a bargain in this trade, landing a 27-year-old All-Star in exchange for Westbrook and two firsts. However, Knicks and Bulls fans were very unhappy with their ends of the deal.

One Knicks fan said that fans would “revolt” if this deal went through:

I'm sorry, but wouldn't #Knicks fans revolt if this deal happened or would they just chalk it up to another chapter in this miserable run for franchise? #NBA https://t.co/0KWDY2c3CO — Michael Hurcomb (@CBSHurc) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago refused to even acknowledge the existence of the trade,

I will not be engaging with the Very Bad Zach LaVine Hypothetical Trade and I invite all of you to join me — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) May 11, 2022

However, while the Bulls may not want to get involved, trading for Westbrook could be a better idea than most Knicks fans imagine.

Why Westbrook to the Knicks Works

If the Lakers are interested, the Knicks should suggest trading Randle and Fournier for Westbrook. Ideally, New York could net a first-round pick in the deal, but even if they can’t, this trade would still be worth it.

Westbrook is set to make just over $47 million next season, which will make him the highest-paid player in the league. However, he’ll then be off the books. Meanwhile, Randle is under contract through the 2025-26 season, and Fournier is under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Trading for Westbrook would allow the Knicks to get a ton of money off their books after next season, thus opening up the doors for a rebuild around RJ Barrett, with plenty of money available to attract star free agents.

One year of Westbrook is a cheap price to pay for getting both Randle and Fournier off the books in one fell swoop.