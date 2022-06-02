$215 Million Future Hall-of-Famer Thought He Would Be Drafted by Knicks

The New York Knicks have done a solid job of drafting in the past few years. They’ve landed guys like RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes. Although, for every good player, there are the Kevin Knox’s and Frank Ntilikinas of the world.

And while not every Knicks draft pick will turn out to be a superstar, they’ve had their chances to draft those types of players. When they drafted Knox in 2018, the next three picks went on to be Mikal Bridges, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Miles Bridges. However, that miss doesn’t compare to what apparently happened in 2009.

During his media availability ahead of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry revealed an interesting fact about his draft experience in 2009: He thought he was going to be a Knick.

“When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York, and didn’t really have Golden State on the radar at all,” Curry revealed.

However, the Warriors ended up taking Curry just one spot ahead of the Knicks. Instead, New York went with big man Jordan Hill (and DeMar DeRozan went one pick later).

What makes the moment even worse for Knicks fans is that New York really liked Curry. According to the head coach at the time, Mike D’Antoni, they planned on selecting Curry had he fallen.

D’Antoni Says Knicks Desperately Wanted Curry

During the April 12 edition of The Old Man & The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, D’Antoni revealed that the Knicks wanted Curry “so bad” in the 2009 draft.

“We were picking eight in New York, and, man, we wanted him so bad I could taste it,” D’Antoni revealed. “I didn’t know he was gonna be the Steph he is, obviously. But, for New York, he would have been on fire. He went seven and that was one of the highlights of my disappointment.”

Obviously, Curry went on to be one of the greatest point guards of all time, the NBA’s all-time leading scoring leader, and a four-time NBA champion.

Meanwhile, the Knicks traded Hill halfway through his rookie season, though he did manage to carve out a solid eight-year career in the NBA as a role player.

What makes the whole situation even funnier is the complete lack of knowledge Curry had on the Warriors heading into the draft.

Curry Barely Knew Anything About Golden State

Heading into the draft, Curry had very minimal knowledge of the Warriors. Outside of the “We Believe” team and Run TMC, he knew nothing about the franchise.

“What did I think about the organization? I didn’t think much about it. I was growing up on the East Coast. So I mean, I watched games. But all I really knew is the “We Believe” team and the Baron Davis dunk and them beating Dallas. That was top of mind. I knew about Run TMC but didn’t really understand the history as much,” Curry explained.

Fast forward 13 years and Curry is now one of the greatest players in franchise history and has led the Warriors to four championships. In his age-34 season, Curry is set to take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, marking his sixth trip to the championship in the last eight years.

He even broke the record for most three-pointers made in NBA history in Madison Square Garden, the arena he thought he’d be playing in all those years ago.

