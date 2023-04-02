Tom Thibodeau Has Hilarious Answer to Load Management Question After Knicks Clinch Playoffs

The New York Knicks are officially back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under head coach Tom Thibodeau after beating the Washington Wizards 118-109 on Sunday night.

The Knicks are now assured of a top-six finish regardless of the results of their remaining games.

Thibodeau was asked postgame if there are plans to approach their last three games to rest some of his key players for the playoffs. His answer elicited laughter.

“I don’t understand the question,” Thibodeau answered.

He cracked a smile before turning serious.

“For us, we’re in, but there’s still something at stake,” Thibodeau added. “So, if someone is nicked up, they’re not going to play, but we need to keep playing. We want to be playing our best going in [the playoffs]. So, we’re young, and we still have a lot [of room] for improvement. We’re not there yet. If everything were locked up, then maybe we would consider that. But there are still things that we can still get done.”

The Knicks need one more win or a Brooklyn Net loss to clinch the fifth seed. And if the Knicks sweep their remaining games and the Cleveland Cavaliers lose their last three games, they could vault to the fourth seed and enjoy a homecourt advantage in the first round.

Easier said than done.

Knicks Dodge a Bullet

Already missing RJ Barrett (illness) and Julius Randle (left ankle sprain), the Knicks endured a scary moment in the second half when Josh Hart grabbed his right ankle, wincing in pain after he stepped into a Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin’s foot.

Hart limped to the locker room with 7:53 left in the game. Moments later, the Knicks announced Hart was available to return after getting his ankle re-taped. But Thibodeau didn’t oblige with the Knicks enjoying a double-digit advantage and proceeded with caution.

Hart scored only two points, his lowest output in a Knicks uniform since arriving at the trade deadline. But he was in high spirits after the win that meant so much to him.

After seven seasons in the league, Hart is going to the playoffs for the first time.

“It’s cool [to make the playoffs finally],” said Hart, who referenced a tweet he read that he’s among the top five active players in the NBA who haven’t played in the playoffs.

Most games played without playing in the playoffs: 1. Buddy Hield: 544

2. De’Aaron Fox: 391🎉

3. Malik Monk: 383🎉

4. Josh Hart: 368🎉

5. Lauri Markkanen: 347

6. DeAndre Bembry: 296

7. Mitchell Robinson: 286🎉

7. Christian Wood: 286

9. Mo Bamba: 273

10. Dennis Smith: 270 — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 2, 2023

Now, he’s arrived.

“So I’m extremely excited personally because, obviously, that’s something that I wanted to do,” Hart said. “I can’t wait to see the [Madison Square] Garden rocking during that time.”

James Dolan’s Pressure off Tom Thibodeau’s Back

In January, Knicks governor James Dolan went on record that he fully expects the Knicks to make the playoffs.

The team’s record at the time was 27-24. They went 18-9 since then to clinch a playoff berth.

“I said it at the time, I love that we have an owner that has great belief in the team,” Thibodeau said. “That’s what I want. So, our job is to put the work in each day. There’s no trick to this. There’s no magic. There’s no shortcut to it. Put the work in each day and you’ll have a chance and that’s what we did.”

A Knicks team with no player above 28 years old in the rotation bucked the pre-season odds of 38.5 wins to reach the postseason.

“We have a lot of young guys that are getting valuable experience. Young guys are going to get better so they’re out there learning. They’re getting better and we’re developing a belief that we can win,” Thibodeau said.