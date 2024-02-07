Tom Thibodeau Gives Interesting Update on OG Anunoby’s Injury

OG Anunoby has missed five straight games with elbow inflammation and does not have a set date to return. Since the New York Knicks traded for him, they have been one of the top teams in the NBA. That has stayed true despite the injury to Anunoby as they have won nine out of their last 10 games and are just one game out of second place in the Eastern Conference.

Elbow inflammation is not an exact injury, and Tom Thibodeau understands that. He was asked what the actual injury was and had the following to say, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic:

“And again, it’s all medical.”

Thibodeau answered if this was an injury that he was dealing with before he missed time.

“Not quite sure. He had some soreness initially. So most guys at this time of the year, 50 games in, you’re dealing with something. So everyone has something right now.”

Knicks reporters asked Tom Thibodeau eight questions about OG Anunoby's vague injury during pregame availability. Below are his eight answers. Anunoby will miss his fifth straight game tonight because of "elbow inflammation," Knicks say. Thibodeau says he's still day to day. pic.twitter.com/YkXjNkQUwJ — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 6, 2024

Thibodeau is not one to give direct answers and the update on Anunoby is no different. With the All-Star break coming up, there is a chance that the New York Knicks are holding him off to allow him the proper amount of rest. With that in mind, there is no real reason to rush him back until he is fully healthy given the impact he has made on this team.

Knicks Trade Deadline Plans

With Anunoby down, Julius Randle sidelined for a few weeks minimum with a shoulder injury, and the trade deadline on February 8, this could be the time for the Knicks to make a move.

NBC Sports gave the latest buzz around Bruce Brown, one of the Knicks trade targets.

“If one man should be almost a free space on your “traded at the deadline” bingo card, it would be Bruce Brown. He’s a quality two-way wing who played an important role in Denver’s title run last season, chased the payday to Indiana, who traded him to Toronto in the Pascal Siakam deal, but the Raptors always planned to flip him. The Knicks have been the most mentioned team in that sweepstakes (and he would be a perfect fit on a Tom Thibodeau team).”

Whether a move is made to give Randle and Anunoby days off to be healthy heading into the playoffs is yet to be seen. However, the Knicks do have assets to move if they want to go that route. There are other clear areas of need, but allowing your two best forwards to have nights off in the second half after dealing with injuries could be the right decision.

Knicks Show That They Are Good Without Anunoby, Too

When the New York Knicks traded for Anunoby, the immediate play showed that they were a team that could make a run in the playoffs. That is still the case and what is even more impressive is that they have done so without him.

New York has wins over the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, and Charlotte Hornets in his absence. The Pacers are a top team in the Eastern Conference and the Jazz are a tough Western Conference opponent, so the wins have been impressive.