Former Knicks Wing, Hall-of-Famer Links $163 Million Star to New York

The New York Knicks are in a perpetual state of star-hunting. Regardless of where they are as a franchise, the fact that they are located in one of sports’ biggest markets means that free agents will constantly be attracted to them.

This offseason is no different, as the Knicks have been connected to Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. There were some rumors that the young guard may be interested in playing in a bigger market, and since he’s from New York, it was an easy connection to make. Some NBA legends have been weighing in on the idea, too.

Former Knick and NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady had some thoughts on Mitchell potentially landing in New York. In a talk with Stephan Bondy of the New York Daily News, McGrady inferred that there could be a good chance that Mitchell ends up with the Knicks this summer.

“Donovan Mitchell is from New York,” McGrady told Bondy. “I’m saying there’s a very good chance, a high percentage chance, that they will land something good this offseason.”

Tracy McGrady has faith in the Knicks' front office (✍️ @sapphiressealey)https://t.co/AncO0ozJlI — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) June 4, 2022

While McGrady didn’t directly say that Mitchell would be heading to New York, it sure sounds like he thinks it’s possible. And with the latest news coming out about Mitchell’s situation in Utah, New York’s chances might have just gotten even better.

Mitchell Feels ‘Unsettled’ in Utah

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on June 5 that Quin Snyder would be stepping down as head coach of the Utah Jazz. Snyder spent eight years with the Jazz, making the playoffs in six of them. Shortly after that news was reported, Wojnarowski followed it up with an intriguing story about Mitchell.

He stated that Mitchell was “disappointed” to find out that Snyder would be leaving the Jazz, and that he now feels “unsettled” about his future with the team.

Quin Snyder's Jazz exit may not help Knicks' Donovan Mitchell pursuit https://t.co/MdFsoj2Fc3 pic.twitter.com/FGfwdiCRQ7 — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2022

Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Utah will commence their coaching search immediately, with multiple candidates already coming out of the woodwork, but Mitchell’s disappointment remains. He was fond of Snyder, and with him gone, the rumors connecting Mitchell to new destinations should begin flooding in.

During his conversation with Bondy, McGrady noted that New York’s powerful front office could help lure Mitchell and other stars to the Big Apple.

McGrady Says Knicks Have ‘Power and Influence’

After noting that he believes the Knicks could make a splash this summer, McGrady stated that New York’s front office holds some serious weight when it comes to attracting players.

“They have some good people in management now that they didn’t have back (when I played for the Knicks in 2010). They’re trending in the right direction,” McGrady told Bondy. “I know the power and influence those guys have on players – Scott P., (William Wesley) and Leon Rose – those three guys, the influence they have on some of these players, the relationships they have, they’d be able to turn around the New York Knicks.”

Let’s get this straight. It’s Tracy McGrady and NBC sports linking Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks. We are not being delusional fans this year, it’s the media pic.twitter.com/IdxrjFYrVL — Knicksallday (@Knicksallday69) June 5, 2022

Mitchell would certainly help turn the team around, and with the influential figures McGrady mentioned, convincing him to come play for his hometown team may not be the pipedream many thought it once was.