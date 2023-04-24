Tracy Morgan Sends Warning to Wrong Team Amid Knicks Fans’ Wild Celebration

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan joined the wild celebration outside the Madison Square Garden after the New York Knicks went up 3-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 102-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 23.

On the verge of advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013, the longtime Knicks fan and the Last O.G. star got lost in the celebration and sent a warning to the wrong team.

“Yeahhh! ‘Yo Boston, we [are] coming! New York City… Let’s go baby,” Morgan yelled while pulling up with his car outside the Garden parking lot.

“Yo Boston we coming” — Tracy Morgan outside the Garden pic.twitter.com/IoZnmvBjKY — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 23, 2023

The Knicks, however, will not face the Celtics in the next round should they advance. If they successfully wrap up the series against the Cavaliers, the Knicks will face the Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks series winner. Currently, the Heat are up 2-1 against the Bucks, who lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to a back injury.

Dream Knicks-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Matchup

Despite the mix-up, Morgan and the Knicks fans are all fired up for the looming first-round upset of the higher-seeded Cavaliers.

Perhaps Morgan is dreaming of a Knicks-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals matchup. For that to happen, the Celtics, who are up 3-1 against the Atlanta Hawks, have to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the next round and the Knicks to survive a Tyler Herro-less Heat or Antetokounmpo-less Bucks.

TURN US UP TRACY MORGAN pic.twitter.com/m0btp82HGL — zach (@_zachblatter) April 23, 2023

The Knicks fans celebrated the Game 4 win like they had won a championship, shutting down streets outside the Garden. But for a franchise that hasn’t won a championship since the 1970s and is bereft of playoff series wins over the last two decades, anything resembling a competitive Knicks team is a cause for a wild celebration.

Over the last 20 seasons, the Knicks are just one of three franchises (the other two are Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings) with one or fewer playoff series wins, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Knicks fans have moved the party to the streets❗ pic.twitter.com/HVlt1ngouF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 23, 2023

Knick fans took over the streets! The Energy of the garden and all the neighboring bars trickled into the streets! WHAT A VIBE!!! Retweet! Tag a @cavs Shoutout to the @KnicksFanTv and @TheKnicksWall family. Enjoyed celebrating with you! pic.twitter.com/wD9gZvPu2k — Knicks Morning Brew (@brewcrewsports_) April 24, 2023

You would think the Knicks just won the championship. 😂

pic.twitter.com/aftUqrbjy4 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 23, 2023

Knicks Fans Throw Shade on Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks fans also threw shade to Donovan Mitchell, who came close to getting traded to his hometown team last offseason until the Utah Jazz instead decided to send him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a mega-blockbuster trade.

“Don’t you wish you came to the Knicks,” Knicks fans shouted amid their wild street celebration after the Game 4 win.

YO DONOVAN DON’T YOU WISH YOU CAME TO THE KNICKSSSSSS? pic.twitter.com/bK73FoREaW — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 23, 2023

Mitchell was a flop in the second half of Game 4, producing only two points on a 1-of-9 shooting against the Knicks’ stingy defense. He also had half of the Cavaliers’ 12 turnovers throughout the game.

Mitchell owned the loss and vowed to be better.

“At the start, we’ve got different looks and they threw more [double-team defense] at me in this game than most [of the series],” Mitchell said of what the Knicks did differently against him in Game 4. “I tried to find a way to do a little bit too much, and as I said, I’ll watch the film to be ready for Game 5, but I keep saying this, man, ‘I didn’t show up for my guys.’”

It will be a tall order to climb out of a 1-3 hole against a confident Knicks team, who won despite their All-Star Julius Randle shooting just 30% from the floor and getting benched in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks can wrap up the series in Cleveland on Wednesday.