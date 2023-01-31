Trade Proposal Lands Knicks 2 Role Players & Draft Compensation for Cam Reddish

For months now it has been reported that the New York Knicks are looking to find a new home for their estranged combo forward Cam Reddish and, in a January 27 piece by The Athletic, one person seems to believe they have devised a plan that would allow the franchise to accomplish said goal.

Sent to writer Eric Nehm, a reader constructed a hypothetical trade involving the former lottery pick being shipped out to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for two players and a future draft pick.

The proposed package reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Serge Ibaka

Jordan Nwora

2024 second-round pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Cam Reddish

In his analysis of the submitted trade idea, Nehm states he believes that the Bucks could actually find themselves being interested in pursuing such a transaction, and specifically mentioned Reddish’s 2021 Eastern Conference Finals performance against them whilst serving as a member of the Atlanta Hawks as being somewhat of a “first-hand witness” for the organization when it comes to the type of potential the 23-year-old possesses.

“Reddish’s athleticism and 7-foot-1 wingspan caused problems for Middleton at times during the series. Middleton had a number of big offensive performances in that series without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, so Reddish was obviously not perfect defensively, but he did have moments. In Game 6, he also went 6-of-7 from 3 and scored 21 points to help keep the Hawks in it, but it was not enough,” Nehm wrote.

Cam Reddish is 6 FOR 7 from deep! @ATLHawks staying close in Game 6 on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8LQYFq3QmF — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021

Despite SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley’s report that Milwaukee has “expressed interest” in acquiring Reddish, however, Nehm would go on to state that, ultimately, seeing a deal like this be executed is rather unlikely, as he noted that his cohort, Fred Katz, has reported that the Knicks are pursuing a specific type of package in exchange for Reddish’s services.

“It doesn’t seem like the Knicks want a ton for Reddish, but Katz recently reported that the Knicks have asked some teams for two second-round picks for Reddish (and his $5.95 million contract). This package likely isn’t enough for the Knicks, but even if it was enough, the Bucks would have to decide if they think a midseason flyer on Reddish is actually worth it. That play did not work out for the Knicks last season and it could end up being the same in Milwaukee.”

Reddish has found himself on the outside looking in on a role within the rotation for the Knicks since December 4.

Before being removed, however, the wing did manage to showcase some of the skills that made him a top-10 pick back in the 2019 NBA Draft, particularly during a four-game stretch prior to aggravating his groin on November 18 where he was posting impressive per-game averages of 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 53.5% shooting from the floor.

CAM R3DDISH 👌 pic.twitter.com/CqVpRCmXQz — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) November 16, 2022

Through 20 games played in 2022-23, Reddish has posted averages of 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 44.9% shooting from the floor.

Knicks Linked to Ibaka

This trade proposal sent to The Athletic isn’t the first time Serge Ibaka has been linked as a possible trade target for the Knicks and, until the February 9 deadline comes about it almost certainly will not be the last.

Dating back to the January 19 reports that starting center Mitchell Robinson would miss extended time as he rehabilitates from right thumb surgery, the Milwaukee Bucks big has been seen as a viable option, with SNY’s NBA Insider Ian Begley stating that considering the time of season coupled with the presumed timeline for Robinson’s absence, Ibaka is a player Leon Rose and company should consider monitoring.

“Three weeks is a big big chunk of time, especially at this point in the season when you’re approaching the trade deadline. I wouldn’t expect the Knicks though to fold up the tent and start to tank for the upcoming draft, this team is not built that way…If the Knicks look elsewhere for options, you know, Serge Ibaka with Milwaukee is certainly an option if you’re looking for a replacement during Robinson’s absence,” Begley said.

"A big loss for the Knicks – three weeks is a big chunk of time"@IanBegley on what Mitchell Robinson's thumb injury means for the Knicks, and who will replace him: https://t.co/u2diT7P5eu pic.twitter.com/aTJhLatDpv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 19, 2023

Soon after these comments by Begley were made, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on January 20 that both Ibaka and the Bucks have agreed to find a trade suitor for the veteran’s services before the February 9 deadline.

Throughout his 14-year NBA career, the big man has established himself as a ferocious rim protector and a reliable frontcourt floor spacing option and boasts career averages of 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting from the floor and 35.9% shooting from deep.

Blazers Wing ‘Perfect Fit’ for Knicks

Should the Knicks look to bolster other areas of the rotation outside of their frontcourt via trade this season, The Athletic’s Fred Katz stated in a January 30 article that the team’s decision-makers may want to set their sights on the Portland Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart.

“And now we turn our attention to stud role player Josh Hart, who could be perfect for the Knicks if he stopped passing up so many 3s,” Katz wrote. “Hart defends, is one of the NBA’s best rebounding guards, is efficient inside the arc and plays with a verve Thibodeau would appreciate.”

The final 8.5 seconds of Blazers/Heat leading up to Josh Hart's #TissotBuzzerBeater will have you on the edge of your seat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6v92EExJ2A — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2022

All season long Josh Hart has been putting forth tremendous all-around efforts for the Blazers, as he finds himself posting impressive per-game averages of 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals on 50.5% shooting from the floor.