Knicks Trade Proposal Sends First Round Pick, Isaiah Hartenstein for Two Scorers

The New York Knicks have assets to better their roster with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching. Of the possible additions, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that the Knicks have an interest in trading for Alec Burks. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic suggested a deal that would send New York Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic and Burks are two veterans who could help the Knicks. The question would be what they would need to trade to land both of them in a deal. The proposed trade from The Athletic sends the Detroit Pistons a 2024 first-round pick (via Detroit), Evan Fournier, Isaiah Hartenstein and Quentin Grimes for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Edwards gave his thoughts on the deal.

“Similar to the trade above, from the Pistons’ perspective, this is a way to combine Burks and Bogdanović to get both good players and a pick. In this instance, Detroit gets back that annoying first-round pick that has haunted them since trading it in 2020. Getting that pick back allows the Pistons more flexibility to trade future picks going forward in order to try to acquire a bigger name either before the deadline or this summer. Fournier has a team option for next season, Hartenstein is an expiring contract and Grimes is a young player who would help Detroit now and in the future.”

Can Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic Help New Yrok

Burks and Bogdanovic could help the New York Knicks in more ways than not. From a basketball standpoint, the Knicks would add two legit three-point shooters. On the season, Burks is shooting 40.1% from three-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.

Bogdanovic is shooting 41.0% from three and 46.9% from the field. The 34-year-old is averaging 20.4 points per game, the second most of his career. With the Pistons struggling, both shooters could net them a positive return. Edwards writes that the shooting aspect of this trade might interest the Knicks.

“For the Knicks, they get two playmakers and shooters to bolster their bench and playmaking behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, while also not being tied to either contract after this season if it doesn’t work out.”

Should the Knicks Accept This Offer?

While a move is necessary for the New York Knicks as they look to compete with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference, they shouldn’t make a move just to make one. Isaiah Hartenstein has played well this season and with the looming question of whether Mitchell Robinson will return from his ankle injury, moving him opens a different problem at the center position.

Katz writes that if he’s the front office, he’d deny the deal.

“If I’m New York, I’m denying this offer. Burks is a known quantity, a former Knick who can shoot the 3 and create his own shot, but his value shouldn’t be higher than one or two second-round picks. Bogdanović, meanwhile, made more sense for the Knicks before the OG Anunoby trade. The outgoing pieces are too much, as well. Hartenstein is too important to part with, especially considering the team doesn’t know if or when Mitchell Robinson will return from his ankle injury. Hartenstein has rolled in his stead. The current Knicks starters are outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass.”