Trae Young Takes Subtle Jab After Being Bested by Knicks

The New York Knicks have been finding their groove as of late. Heading into the All-Star break, they have now won three games in a row and five of their last six. Their most recent win was on February 15, as they picked up a 122-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

It was a physical game, and the Knicks set the tone. After the contest, Trae Young wasn’t afraid to acknowledge that. He seemingly took a subtle jab at the referees (and the Knicks) for the physicality throughout the contest, as he clearly wasn’t thrilled with the way the game was called.

“Yeah, I mean, they were playing physical,” Young said via the DNASportsTalk YouTube channel. “You’ve got to give credit to them, they were being physical. And the refs were letting them go on that end, and, I mean, I got John [Collins] in there leaving banged up. Getting elbowed in the face and things like that. They let them play physical. You’ve got to give credit to them [for] establishing that tone. I mean, they did a good job.”

Play

Trae Young After the Atlanta Hawks 101-122 Loss to Knicks 2/15/2023 Trae Young After the Atlanta Hawks 101-122 Loss to Knicks 2/15/2023 2023-02-16T03:46:46Z

Young had a rough night against the Knicks, as his efficiency was extremely poor. He put up just 19 points to go along with one board, 11 assists, and four steals. However, he shot a rough 4-of-14 from the field and 1-of-6 from behind the three-point line.

As for the Knicks, they enjoyed a lot more success than Young did. Jalen Brunson led the way with 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, shooting 10-of-19 from the field and 1-of-6 from deep. Meanwhile, Julius Randle put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists on 9-of-19 shooting overall and 3-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Tim Thibodeau Compares Josh Hart to Jimmy Butler

The Knicks only made one significant move at the trade deadline this year, and that was adding Josh Hart. He’s already made a solid impact in his short time with New York, and head coach Tom Thibodeau recently compared Hart to Jimmy Butler, who he coached during his time with the Chicago Bulls.

“Watching Jimmy in college, and the things he did at Marquette, Josh reminded me of that,” Thibodeau said via HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “The things that [Hart] did at Villanova, there’s just something about him. Those types of players, they give your team heart, they give your team toughness, and that goes a long way.”

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau compared Josh Hart with Jimmy Butler. “Watching Jimmy in college and the things he did at Marquette, Josh reminded me of that with the things he did at Villanova. I think those types of players give your team heart, toughness, and that goes a long way.” pic.twitter.com/WNXDFjDpDy — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 14, 2023

Jericho Sims Predicted to Be Ousted From Rotation

Meanwhile, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is set to return from his injury soon. However, Thibodeau doesn’t like to expand his rotations past nine players. According to Ian Begley of SNY, Jericho Sims will likely be moved out of the rotation once Robinson returns. That would leave Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein as the two centers in the lineup.

“My guess is Tom Thibodeau sticks with the nine-man rotation,” Begley predicted. “He didn’t expand it to ten guys when Josh Hart was acquired, I don’t think he expands it to ten guys when Mitchell Robinson comes back. I would assume Jericho Sims is the odd man out.”