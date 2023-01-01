Julius Randle Discredited, Knicks Urged to Make Trade for $215 Million Superstar

After missing out on the playoffs last year, the New York Knicks were involved in rumors this past offseason. And while they ended up landing Jalen Brunson in free agency, they missed out on the chance to trade for Donovan Mitchell, who they were heavily connected to all offseason.

New York will always be in the hunt o acquire star talent, as they play in one of the biggest markets in the world. And with news that Trae Young could be one of the next stars to request a trade, the Knicks have obviously come up as a potential destination. Sal and Jerry of Boomer & Gio on WFAN Sports Radio discussed the idea, coming to the conclusion that he would make the team better and more exciting than Julius Randle has.

“Yeah, he does [interest me],” Sal said. “He interests me not only because he can make the team better…but because of the excitement he brings every night. You put Trae Young on the Knicks, are they a championship caliber team? They’re not… however, they become much more exciting. That’s the thing with the Knicks, their star players – Julius Randle is good, but they’re not exciting.”

They were intrigued at the idea of pairing Brunson with Young, and even Brunson has hinted that he likes the idea. He liked a tweet insinuating that he and Young would make a great backcourt.

The rumors of Young’s potential desire for a trade stem from reports of a toxic situation in Atlanta. Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports reported on the situation, revealing some insight from a league executive.

“It’s a very toxic situation right now,” one league executive told Bulpett. “It’s been going on for about a month now, and it looks like it’s getting worse.”

Knicks Engaged With Pacers in Obi Toppin Trade Talks

A potential trade for a superstar might be the more eye-catching proposition for Knicks fans, but it’s far from the only deal they could consider this season. Their core of Brunson, Randle, and RJ Barrett could use some extra help around them.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Knicks have engaged in trade talks with the Pacers about Obi Toppin.

“There has been some talk between the Pacers and Knicks about Obi,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “He fits in Indiana, especially if they keep Turner. Obi is a rim-runner, he has some toughness, he has athleticism. He needs minutes and a team that is rebuilding with young talent like Indy is a really good match.”

Obi Toppin 42 point game in the garden 🔥pic.twitter.com/xnzaeGHFAq https://t.co/w9sAHWgfZQ — iQ’s floater (@IQsFloater) December 27, 2022

East Rival Linked to Knicks’ Derrick Rose

Toppin isn’t the only player the Knicks could consider trading this season. Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley have both been involved in rumors as well. The same can be said for Derrick Rose, and according to other sources who spoke with Deveney, the Miami Heat have previously had an interest in a deal for the former MVP.

“Miami is a team to look at there, they’re not confident that Kyle Lowry will be healthy in the playoffs, and they’ve had interest in Rose before,” the executive told Deveney.