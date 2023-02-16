Knicks Urged to Sign Former NBA Champion Following Busy Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks may have just added more depth to their rotation around this year’s trade deadline with the deal for veteran Josh Hart, but the folks at Bleacher Report believe that the club should already be gearing up to make more talent upgrades in the months to come.

In a February 16 piece entitled “1 Free Agent Every NBA Team Should Be Targeting After the Trade Deadline,” writer Dan Favale suggested that Leon Rose and company should consider pursuing the likes of Donte DiVincenzo during this summer’s free agency period.

“When in doubt, going with the multifaceted perimeter player is never a bad idea,” Favale wrote. “Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t have traditional wing size, but he can take on stints at both the 2 and 3, as well as some spot minutes at the 1. His off-ball movement in the half-court is divine, he doesn’t let the rock stick, and New York could use his career-best 41.6 percent clip from deep on 7.1 attempts per 36 minutes.”

Donte

DiVincenzo

BUCKET pic.twitter.com/QRYprbWZ9J — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2023

A member of the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, now in his fifth season in the association Donte DiVincenzo finds himself serving as an integral part of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors rotation, as he’s posting 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on a career-best 41.6% shooting from distance.

Ranking third on the team in defensive box plus-minus and fifth in offensive plus-minus, the 26-year-old is continuing to prove that he’s a high-impact player on both ends of the ball and, for the right price, Favale believes the Knicks should take a swing on him in free agency.

Knicks’ Likely Spending Range: Non-taxpayer MLE

The cost to scoop DiVincenzo off the free agency market this summer may not wind up being all that much for the New York Knicks, as Favale believes they can sign him to a non-taxpayer MLE.

“Re-signing Josh Hart (player option) shouldn’t prevent the New York Knicks from dangling the bigger MLE. They will remain far enough beneath the hard cap after declining Derrick Rose’s team option to spend it—unless Hart’s next deal is off-the-walls expensive,” Favale wrote.

The Knicks only have one consistent contributor who could hit free agency this coming summer, as Josh Hart holds a player option for the 2023-24 campaign, and, considering the level at which he currently finds himself playing, many expect him to test the open market.

This is Josh Hart’s third trade in his six-year career. Asked him he sees NYK as a potential long term destination. He said he did. Mentioned ties to the organization, relationships with teammates and his family. Hart has a player option for next season. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 11, 2023

However, being New York will still be far under the cap this offseason, it is a rather realistic scenario that the franchise will be able to re-up with the wing while also having the financial flexibility to pursue someone like Donte DiVincenzo.

Knicks Star Takes Playful Shot at LeBron James

The New York Knicks will find themselves being represented during this year’s NBA All-Star Game, as power forward Julius Randle received the second selection of his career and will come into the festivities serving in a reserve role.

Recently, when asked by SNY who he would like to play with during this year’s exhibition, the 27-year-old couldn’t help but take a playful shot at Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James.

“I’ve never played with LeBron (James) so, you know, it would be fun to do before he gets his old a** out of here,” Randle said.

Julius Randle would like to play with LeBron James and Paul George at the All-Star Game. Why LeBron? "It would be fun to do before he gets his old ass outta here" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HPlgO6tGsh — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 15, 2023

The two competing rosters will be assembled by means of a draft held directly before the February 19 contest, meaning that Randle’s desires to play with James could still very well end up becoming a reality.

Through 60 games played this season, the Knicks big finds himself posting sensational averages of 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game whilst shooting 46.0% from the field