Video Shows Randle Working Out with Knicks Trade Target [WATCH]

Free agency has been open for just two days, but the New York Knicks have already made a number of moves, and they’re not showing any signs of stopping just yet.

After re-signing all of Alec Burks, Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, and Taj Gibson, Leon Rose and company made a splash signing in giving Evan Fournier a four-year deal for $78-million.

But this Knicks team is far from complete and has a number of questions within the roster, primarily at point guard.

It’s safe to say that a trade could be on the horizon, with the only question being as to who New York is targeting.

A recent report suggests they could be targeting an upgrade at the center position, and coincidentally, Julius Randle was seen working out with that same center on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports were circling after the draft that the Knicks were interested in trading for big man Myles Turner. Today, video has surfaced of him working out with Julius Randle. 👀🔥 (via @tylerrelph10 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/OgnQIyexLi — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) August 4, 2021

Myles Turner is coming off of his sixth season, all spent with the Indiana Pacers.

Last season’s blocks leader, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks across 47 appearances last year.

Michael: Knicks ‘Aggressive’ in Trying to Trade for Turner

In his latest reporting for The IndyStar, J. Michael says that the New York Knicks are attempting to swing a deal for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, and more importantly, have been for some time:

The New York Knicks are desperate to shake up their roster after a first-round playoff exit. They’re trying to upgrade immediately and have been in the hunt for Turner for two years.

It’s not much of a surprise, considering the 25-year old has been considered as on the trade block for years now.

Michael also says that the Knicks are getting more aggressive in their pursuit now that the NBA Draft is over:

They’ve gotten more aggressive in trying to entice the Pacers with a deal, multiple league sources tell IndyStar, and their overtures continued after the draft.

Turner would be an upgrade from starter Mitchell Robinson in the sense of availability and offensive versatility.

New York’s starting big man has never made a three-pointer. Turner shot 33% on 4.4 attempts from deep last season.

A Trade for Turner is Unlikely

When this video surfaced, fans quickly became enamored with the idea of the New York Knicks trading for Myles Turner.

But then, they pulled the carpet out from under everyone, signing four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the deal, which will occur once he clears his buyout from OKC:

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and upon clearing waivers, plans to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

With Walker in the fold, New York is all but capped out.

And given that Turner makes $18-million annually, a deal is difficult to construct.

The Knicks have salaries that could easily match that of Turner’s, but they’re all from deals signed this week.

New York won’t be able to trade any of the players they signed in free agency until six months from now in January due to restrictions within the rules of the CBA.

So as it stands today, a Myles Turner deal is difficult and unlikely, albeit not impossible for the New York Knicks, who are quickly and emphatically retooling.

But don’t rule it out in the future, not with Mitchell Robinson still the largest question mark on this roster.

