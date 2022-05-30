Knicks Listed Among Favorites to Land Two-Time NBA All-Star

When the season for NBA trade rumors rolls around, the New York Knicks will always be involved. They are home to the biggest market in the NBA, and despite their lack of recent success, free agents are often drawn in by life in the big city. At least, that’s the idea.

In the past, while rumors of players joining the Knicks ran rampant, nothing actually happened. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were linked to the Knicks in 2019 but instead chose to team up on the Brooklyn Nets. Even stars like Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson were connected to New York in one way or another. And based on recent odds, those types of rumors will never end.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Knicks are one of the favorites to land Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine this summer. After LaVine said that he was heading into free agency “open-minded,” reports began to come out that he may be more interested in leaving than initially thought. And now, the Knicks are one of the teams in the sweepstakes.

Odds have surfaced regarding Zach LaVine's next team. Although a stretch, it's no surprise the Lakers are on this list, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/WUeRR6tqqb — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 27, 2022

Multiple reports have surfaced that the Bulls are likely to retain LaVine, despite the rumors, but that doesn’t mean LaVine won’t entertain the idea of leaving the Windy City.

LaVine ‘Wants to Be Wined and Dined’

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Bulls will likely be bringing LaVine back on a massive contract this summer. That being said, he also noted the Bulls guard’s desire to be pursued by other teams around the league.

“All signs point towards the Bulls and LaVine getting a deal done to make him a max player the next five years, but the unrestricted free agent wants to be wined and dined by other suitors just to hear what’s out there. That means there’s always a chance LaVine could stray.” Cowley reported.

All signs point toward the Bulls and LaVine getting a deal done to make him a max player for the next five years, but the unrestricted free agent wants to be wined and dined by other suitors just to hear what’s out there. From @JCowleyHoops: https://t.co/7Z7FhuT9yO — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) May 28, 2022

The Bulls have the ability to offer LaVine more money than any other club, as they hold his bird rights. That would end up being a five-year, roughly $212 million deal that would allow LaVine to stay in Chicago through the 2026-27 season.

But despite the reports, and Chicago’s confidence in their ability to bring LaVine back, it’s not impossible for a team to change LaVine’s mind. If the Knicks were determined to bring him on board, however, they would have to complete a sign-and-trade. Here’s what a potential deal could look like.

Potential LaVine-to-Knicks Trade

It’s important to note that while the Bulls would have to agree to any sign-and-trade the Knicks offer, they don’t hold a ton of leverage. If LaVine makes it clear that he wants to head to New York and the Bulls have no chance at re-signing him, they would likely be forced to take whatever they can get in return. That being said, they could get a decent offer out of the Knicks.

A Julius Randle deal jumps off the page immediately, but it’s unlikely the Bulls would be interested in that. Instead, they would likely be forced to take an assortment of Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, or a variety of younger players. The Knicks could also choose to offer Chicago their 11th-overall pick in hopes of getting a deal done, although that seems unlikely.

The sheer Volume of Knicks fans trading Randle to Chicago for Lavine is going to wreck the trade machine. https://t.co/kEPi8sCck0 — Robert Currence (@Knickstape2005) May 21, 2022

The point is, New York would have to make room for LaVine if they wanted to bring him on board. They won’t have the cap space available to sign him outright this summer, and in turn, would need the Bulls’ help to facilitate a deal.

All that being said, the Knicks are the fifth-most likely team to land LaVnie (if he doesn’t re-sign with the Bulls). Keep an eye on that.