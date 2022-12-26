Knicks Trade Proposal Lands Zach LaVine in 3-Team Blockbuster

The New York Knicks have gone on a three-game losing streak, but before that, they were on absolute fire. With Jalen Brunson leading the way, they’ll be looking to get back into the playoffs after missing out last season.

Because of their high hopes, there’s a chance that New York looks to be aggressive on the trade market. And considering they’ve stockpiled a ton of first-round draft picks, they can afford to overpay a bit. One player they could potentially look to trade for is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Here’s the outline of a three-team trade I proposed that also includes the Philadelphia 76ers:

Knicks receive: LaVine, Montrezl Harrell

Bulls receive: Tobias Harris, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, 2023 1st-Round Pick (from NYK, via DAL), 2024 1st-Round Pick (via NYK), 2028 1st-Round Pick (Top-5 Protected via NYK), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via PHI), 2029 2nd-Round Pick (via PHI)

76ers receive: Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, Alex Caruso

Zach's two CLUTCH buckets in the final minute. Zach LaVine in NY: 33 points, 12-22 FG, 4 threes. pic.twitter.com/205XTrG5NQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 24, 2022

Neither Toppin nor Quickley nor Toppin has been getting the looks most people want them to in New York, and Quickley has even been mentioned in trade rumors. In this deal, the Knicks would package those two players with some picks and get back a star in return.

LaVine inked a big-time contract extension with the Bulls this summer, but with their recent struggles, some have speculated that they could look to blow things up. New York could look to capitalize on that and add a star to their roster.

The 27-year-old shooting guard has appeared in 28 of the team’s 32 games this season and has played 34.5 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 45.2% shooting from the floor and 37.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Knicks Have Explored OG Anunoby Trade

A deal for LaVine would shock the league, but he’s not the only player that the Knicks could target on the trade market. There could be a lot of solid players available as teams around the league attempt to choose a direction moving forward.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks have touched base with the Toronto Raptors about a potential OG Anunoby trade.

“I was told the Knicks at least touched base with Toronto recently, [within] the past few weeks, on OG Anunoby,” Begley said. “Obviously, a fantastic young player [and] defender in Toronto. [For] the Raptors, it’s going to be interesting how they proceed with their roster at the trade deadline. Knicks have touched base on OG. I don’t know if the talks went anywhere but it tells you a little bit about if the Knicks are going to swing big, where they might look either at the deadline or, more likely, in the offseason.”

Lakers Interested in Cam Reddish Trade

The Knicks definitely have the assets to be aggressors on the trade market, but they could also have teams calling their line. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for Reddish.

“As far as whom the Lakers might target? That’s still all over the place,” Woike wrote. “There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need. He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV.”